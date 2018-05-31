Audrina Patridge & Ryan Cabrera 'Are Getting Serious,' Source Says: 'They Have a Long History'

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera‘s relationship is going strong.

“Audrina and Ryan are getting serious. They’re spending a lot of time together and are very happy together,” a source close to the Hills alum tells PEOPLE.

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera in Mexico Cabo Pictures

It’s been just over a month since PEOPLE reported that the former couple, who first called it quits in May 2010, is dating again.

Their reconciliation came eight months after Patridge filed for divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan, whom she married in Hawaii in November 2016. They share 23-month-old daughter Kirra Max.

Patridge requested a temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against the professional BMX biker Sept. 18 and filed for divorce two days later. A judge granted the former reality star full custody of Kirra. Bohan was given visitation rights, with drop-offs to occur at a police station and conversations between the parents to be held through the communication service Talking Parents.

According to the source, Cabrera has been a positive presence for Patridge and her daughter.

“[Ryan’s] the total opposite of her ex. He’s super mellow and a stabilizing force for her. She feels like she can trust him and that’s a feeling she never had with Corey,” the source says.

“She was constantly wondering if Corey was cheating on her or wondering when the next shoe would drop,” the source adds.

Since rekindling their romance this year, the pair has taken their relationship public, including at Stagecoach.

Earlier this month, the lovebirds also celebrated the mother of one’s 33rd birthday with a very special getaway to Mexico.

The pair was seen sharing a romantic birthday dinner at Herringbone, which ended with a tasty surprise dessert in honor of Patridge’s special day. Posing for photos together, the stars were all smiles as Cabrera, 35, put his arm around the birthday girl, holding her close to him.

“Audrina and Ryan have a long history together and a solid friendship even aside from their rekindled romance,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He’s also so great with Kirra. They’re very cute together!”