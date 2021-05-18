Audrina Patridge Recalls the Time She Dated 'Gentleman' Chris Pine: 'It Just Kind of Dissipated'

"We went out more than a few times," Audrina Patridge said

Audrina Patridge is reflecting on her former romance with Chris Pine.

During a recent appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast, co-host Adam Glyn asked the Hills: New Beginnings star about the "biggest celebrity" she's ever dated that nobody knows about. After disclosing Pine's name, Patridge opened up about how the pair met.

"This is whenever his movie just came out and I had just finished [my 2009 movie] Sorority Row. So we were all in Vegas for an award show, Rumer Willis and the whole cast [of Sorority Row]. [Chris] came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number," the reality star, 36, recalled.

"And all the girls were kicking me under the table like, 'Oh, my God. You don't know who that is?' I'm like, 'No.' They're like, 'That's Chris Pine.' I was like, 'Oh, he's hot,'" she said.

Patridge, who previously sparked dating rumors with Pine, 40, back in the early aughts, said that they "went out more than a few times." During that time, she was filming the original Hills series as he was on the rise as a high-profile movie star.

"He didn't like the whole paparazzi side of it. That was my life, was going out and I was followed by paparazzi. So being on The Hills, our lives completely opposite and just so different with my lifestyle and filming," she continued. "He was more a real actor, theater actor and loved to read books and jazz music and didn't really like to go out to clubs or anything like that."

"At that time in my life, that's all I was doing was going out to clubs because we were filming all the time and around people," she added.

Patridge said that Pine was a "nice guy" and a "gentleman," but said that "it just kind of dissipated" between them in the end.

Asked about a particular stand out date of theirs, the MTV veteran recalled how she'd "never forget" the "great kiss" they shared while dining at an Italian restaurant. "I remember he ordered black squid pasta. I, at the time, didn't really know what that was," she said.

"I remember he was eating it, and he had black on his lips. When he licked them, he's like, 'You're so beautiful. Can I kiss you?' And I was like, 'Okay,'" she continued. "So I kissed him with the black ink. Whatever, I didn't care."

Although she said that she hasn't been in contact with the Wonder Woman 1984 actor in a while, Patridge would "never say never" to giving it another try.