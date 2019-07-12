Audrina Patridge is opening up about the struggles of being a single mom.

In a The Hills: New Beginnings sneak peek of Monday’s episode, Patridge, 34, tearfully tells castmate Heidi Pratt about her painful divorce from ex-husband Corey Bohan.

“I just have been going through a lot on the personal side of things,” Patridge explains to Pratt, 32, while at the spa.

“With court and custody, just everything at once. It’s hard,” she says as she begins to cry.

As Pratt comforts her, Patridge says, “Oh God, it’s been so hard lately.”

“You get so used to having someone there all the time and then it’s just like getting used to being on your own,” she explains, referencing “being a single mom.”

Patridge and Bohan, 37, who share 3-year-old daughter Kirra, have been locked in a bitter custody battle for nearly two years. The reality star requested temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against Bohan on Sept. 18, 2017, and she filed for the dissolution of their marriage two days later.

RELATED: Audrina Patridge’s Ex Slams Spencer Pratt for Suggesting He’s Not the Father of Their Child

Image zoom Audrina Patridge with daughter Kirra Audrina Patridge/Instagram

Bohan denied Patridge’s claims of abuse in his Sept. 21, 2017, legal response. The following month, Patridge was temporarily granted full custody of their daughter. Their divorce was finalized in December 2018.

During her catch-up with Pratt, Patridge says the split has made her contemplate “what life is all about and the people you want around you and the people you want around your child.”

In an emotional confessional, Patridge shares about Kirra: “My little girl is my pride and joy and she literally is like an angel sent from God. I could cry, I love her so much.”

RELATED: Audrina Patridge Recalls the Moment When Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Kirra Almost Made Her Cry

Although the exes’ divorce is now over, the drama with Bohan continues to be ongoing.

On the Fourth of July, Patridge called the police to conduct a welfare check on her daughter after Bohan did not show up for their scheduled custody hand-off, according to TMZ.

The former couple’s custody agreement states that Bohan must return Kirra to Patridge every Thursday morning, the outlet reported. Patridge reportedly told cops that Bohan was not responding to her calls and texts.

Police conducted a welfare check at the BMX rider’s house, where both Bohan and Kirra were found, according to TMZ. Bohan reportedly told police he thought it was his day to have their daughter. (They alternate custody on holidays like the Fourth of July.)

Image zoom Corey Bohan and Audrina Patridge Kevin Winter/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Audrina Patridge on Her Daughter Kirra’s New Favorite Word

Patridge and Bohan met up later that night for the custody exchange, according to TMZ.

“This is so distressing for Audrina,” a source close to her told PEOPLE. “She’s very upset and she hates that they can’t have a peaceful relationship. That’s all she wants for Kirra. It’s really sad.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.