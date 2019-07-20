Audrina Patridge Has a 'Nice Reset' with Daughter Kirra After Being Granted Restraining Order

Audrina Patridge is sharing photos from her beach “staycation” with 3-year-old daughter Kirra Max, after being granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband and Kirra’s father Corey Bohan.

The Hills star, 34, posted a collection of photos and videos from the trip to Instagram on Saturday. In the first photo, Patridge poses in a yellow bikini and a straw hat.

The reality star also shared a photo of Kirra playing in the sand and videos of the little one showing off her dance moves and saying hello to the camera.

“A little staycation getaway is always a nice reset,” Patridge captioned the photos. “We had the best time!”

On Friday, it was reported that Patridge accused Bohan, 37, of domestic violence and had been granted a temporary restraining order against him, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Patridge filed an emergency motion on behalf of herself and Kirra, seeking a temporary restraining order against the Australian BMX rider, The Blast reported. Bohan was ordered by a judge to stay 100 yards away from Patridge and their daughter, along with avoiding specific locations, including Patridge’s home and Kirra’s school.

Patridge alleged that the most recent abuse was from “May 2019, continuing to present.” (Patridge’s rep and the law firm that represents Bohan both had no comment.)

The star has requested for the custody of their child to be changed and is seeking full custody.

A hearing is scheduled for later this month, when an investigator is set to come to court and testify.

Image zoom Audrina Patridge/Instagram

Image zoom Audrina Patridge/Instagram

The filing came two weeks after Patridge spent the Fourth of July trying to find Kirra. Patridge called the police to conduct a welfare check on her daughter after Bohan did not show up for their scheduled custody hand-off, according to TMZ.

“This is so distressing for Audrina,” a source close to her told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s very upset and she hates that they can’t have a peaceful relationship. That’s all she wants for Kirra. It’s really sad.”

The former couple’s custody agreement states that Bohan must return Kirra to Patridge every Thursday morning, TMZ reported, adding that Patridge reportedly told cops that Bohan was not responding to her calls and texts. Police conducted a welfare check at the BMX rider’s house, where both Bohan and Kirra were found.

Image zoom Corey Bohan and Audrina Patridge Jason Merritt/Getty

This isn’t the first time Patridge has filed a temporary restraining order against Bohan. In September 2017, she filed child abduction prevention orders against Bohan, and filed for the dissolution of their marriage two days later.

“She got the restraining order because she was afraid how he would retaliate when she filed for divorce,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time.

Bohan denied the abuse claims in a Sept. 21, 2017, legal response. The following month, Patridge was temporarily granted full custody of their daughter.

In November, a source told PEOPLE, “Audrina still has sole legal and physical custody of Kirra. The only modification of the custody orders was some additional visitation hours for Corey and the paternal grandparents during the holidays this year. Other than that, everything will stay the same in terms of custody.”

Their divorce was finalized in December 2018.