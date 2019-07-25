Audrina Patridge is leaving the drama for the cameras.

Despite being criticized by her The Hills: New Beginnings castmate Stephanie Pratt in a scathing Instagram post, Patridge won’t be speaking out against her costar.

“Audrina isn’t focused on what Stephanie says about her. She has way more important things to worry about,” a source tells PEOPLE about Patridge, 34.

“And she’s not going to put energy into engaging with what Stephanie says,” the source shares.

The source adds that, “Audrina has no interest in the drama” and that “Stephanie just wants attention.”

On Tuesday, Pratt, 33, criticized her brother, Spencer Pratt, sister-in-law, Heidi Montag, and Patridge in the social media post.

In her lengthy caption, Pratt slammed Patridge for spreading the alleged lie that she hooked up with castmate Justin Bobby, who is Patridge’s ex.

RELATED: Stephanie Pratt Slams Brother Spencer, Says Heidi Montag Is an ‘Awful Human Being’ in Scathing Post

Image zoom Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt Jamie McCarthy/Getty; JB Lacroix/WireImage

“@justinbobbybrescia you were my rock the entire series- I love you & thank you. PS: spoiler alert… we NEVER hooked up,” Pratt wrote in the post. “Audrina is crazy 🥴😢 like you dated this guy ten years ago… you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!! you were dating someone off camera!! 😂(the guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)!”

Pratt continued about Patridge: “No one plays a better victim than you 👏🏻 (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!! Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me… I mean thats Speidi’s job!!! Truth: I did not watch last nights episode Bc I didn’t want to re-live my ‘friend’ attacking my character & making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you. (You should watch the original Hills for a memory refresher) I am still utterly shocked & hurt you did this to me for camera time.”

RELATED: Audrina Patridge Questions If Ex Justin Bobby Is ‘Hooking Up’ with Stephanie Pratt

Although Patridge is choosing to move on from Pratt’s post, the mother of one’s personal life has recently been riddled with drama.

On Friday, it was reported that Patridge accused ex-husband Corey Bohan, 37, of domestic violence and had been granted a temporary restraining order against him, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Patridge filed an emergency motion on behalf of herself and her 3-year-old daughter Kirra, whom she shares with Bohan, seeking a temporary restraining order against the Australian BMX rider, The Blast reported. Bohan was ordered by a judge to stay 100 yards away from Patridge and their daughter, along with avoiding specific locations, including Patridge’s home and Kirra’s school.

Patridge alleged that the most recent abuse was from “May 2019, continuing to present.” (Patridge’s rep and the law firm that represents Bohan both had no comment.)

The star has requested for the custody of their child to be changed and is seeking full custody.

RELATED: Audrina Patridge Has a ‘Nice Reset’ with Daughter Kirra After Being Granted Restraining Order

A hearing is scheduled for later this month, when an investigator is set to come to court and testify.

The filing came two weeks after Patridge spent the Fourth of July trying to find Kirra. Patridge called the police to conduct a welfare check on her daughter after Bohan did not show up for their scheduled custody hand-off, according to TMZ.

The former couple’s custody agreement states that Bohan must return Kirra to Patridge every Thursday morning, TMZ reported, adding that Patridge reportedly told cops that Bohan was not responding to her calls and texts. Police conducted a welfare check at the BMX rider’s house, where both Bohan and Kirra were found.

“This is so distressing for Audrina,” a source close to her told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s very upset and she hates that they can’t have a peaceful relationship. That’s all she wants for Kirra. It’s really sad.”