Audrina Patridge Finalizes Custody Agreement with Ex Corey Bohan 4 Years After Split

Audrina Patridge has reached a final custody agreement with ex-husband Corey Bohan, according to a new court order obtained by PEOPLE.

The order, issued Sept. 27 in Orange County Superior Court and first reported by TMZ, details how the former couple will have joint legal custody — and Patridge will have sole physical custody — of their 5-year-old daughter Kirra.

Bohan, 39, will have limited access to his daughter, as he's to be permitted eight hours of visitation with Kirra each week, supervised by either a professional paid for by him or by a person agreed to by Patridge, 36. He can also Facetime with Kirra once a week under similar supervision.

Bohan must pay for the cost of such supervision and, during his visits with Kirra, both in person and via Facetime, he "shall not at any time allow another person to participate in or be within visual contact of the child unless express permission is given by [Patridge] prior to said contact," the order states.

According to the documents, "There are no exceptions to this provision and it is [Bohan's] responsibility to ensure no other person participated in the visit whatsoever or for any period of time."

While Bohan and the Hills: New Beginnings star "must discuss and make a good faith attempt to come to an agreement" on various aspects of Kirra's life, including school or daycare enrollment, the beginning or ending of mental health counseling, medical care and out-of-country travel, per the agreement, Bohan is not allowed to be a designated contact person on school or daycare records.

Should the parents be unable to reach an agreement on such procedures, Patridge "is entitled to make whatever decision she feels is in the best interest of the child, regardless of [Bohan's] position," and in all other matters, "if parents cannot agree, [Patridge] shall make the final decision," according to the order.

Further, Patridge has sole authority to take actions to protect Kirra's health and welfare, and "retains the sole right to sign for a passport (or the renewal of such) for the child on her own."

A rep for Patridge had no comment, and Bohan's lawyer declined to comment.

Patridge filed for divorce from Bohan in September 2017 after less than a year of marriage. In her filing, she cited irreconcilable differences due to an alleged violent outburst he had in front of Kirra, who was a baby at the time.

The reality star also requested temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against Bohan at the time. He denied her allegations of abuse.

Their divorce was finalized in December 2018.