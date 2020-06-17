Audrina Patridge's Ex Corey Bohan Seeks Child Support After Losing Job Due to Coronavirus Orders

The Hills: New Beginnings star finalized her divorce from Corey Bohan in 2018

Audrina Patridge's ex-husband Corey Bohan is requesting child support from the Hills: New Beginnings star.

According to documents filed in Orange County Superior Court and obtained by TMZ and The Blast, Bohan is asking the court to order Patridge to pay him child support after losing his job as a bartender due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exes share daughter Kirra, who turns 4 next week.

Per TMZ, Bohan, 38, said he was laid off in March due to California's stay-at-home order and has not yet received any unemployment benefits. He reportedly claims in the filing that Patridge, 35, "earns significantly higher income" than him (upwards of $36,000 a month), owns property and has various investments, while his average monthly income is around $2,000-$3,000 when he's working.

Bohan, whose reported filing argues that Kirra "should have the right to live the same standard of living in each home," is also asking Patridge to pay $7,500 towards his legal fees. An August hearing has been set, according to the outlets.

Per The Blast, Bohan also accused Patridge of violating their custody agreement "several times" since March.

A rep for Patridge did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Patridge filed for divorce from the professional BMX dirt bike rider — citing irreconcilable differences, due to an alleged violent outburst — in September 2017 after less than a year of marriage. The reality star also requested temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against Bohan at the time. Bohan denied Patridge's allegations of abuse.

The former couple's divorce was finalized in December 2018.

"I needed to close a door so I could keep moving forward in my life and not look back," Patridge told PEOPLE last June.

"Divorce is like mourning a death," she continued. "You're ending a chapter in your life. And when you have a child in the mix, it makes things harder. Then, to add in publicity and people judging you … makes it a million times worse."

Patridge maintained that her daughter is her priority.