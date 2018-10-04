Audrina Patridge‘s estranged husband Corey Bohan is attempting to legally prevent their toddler daughter from appearing on the upcoming reboot of The Hills.

In court documents filed to the Superior Court of California, County of Orange, and obtained by The Blast, Bohan, 36, is requesting that his and Patridge’s 2-year-old daughter, Kirra, not be filmed for the upcoming MTV reality series, in which Patridge has agreed to star in.

Bohan has requested “neither party to allow the minor child to be filed [sic] or to appear in any reality television production without the express, written consent of the other parent” and “any prior consent for the minor child to appear on ‘The Hills’ reboot to be revoked and proof of revocation to be provided,” according to the court documents.

According to Bohan’s declaration, he believes that Kirra potentially appearing on the reality show is not in her “best interest.”

“Although Audrina has made claims of domestic violence, I now believe that she filed a request for restraining order to manipulate custody. I have recently learned that Audrina plans to appear in a reality television show which is a reboot of a reality show she was previously on called, ‘The Hills.’ It is my understanding that the show has already begun filming and that Audrina plans to have Kirra appear on the show,” Bohan’s declaration alleges.

His declaration continues: “Upon learning these facts, my attorney sent a letter to Audrina’s attorney indicating that I do not agree with Kirra appearing on reality television and requested that she stipulate to revoke any prior consent she may have given to have Kirra appear on ‘The Hills’ reboot. Unfortunately, Audrina’s response was to call me a hypocrite for posting pictures of Kirra on my private Instagram account and to state that I should be happy that Audrina has an opportunity to provide financially for Kirra. The comparison between a private social media account and a reality television program on MTV is ludicrous.”

Bohan states in the declaration that he does “not believe it is in Kirra’s best interest to appear on reality TV as the effects of being in the public spotlight could be extremely damaging to such a young child and could result in potentially dangerous interactions with fans and/or paparazzi” and alleges “that any consent that Audrina has given to allow Kirra to appear on ‘The Hills’ reflects poor judgment.”

“Any agreement Audrina has for Kirra to appear on reality TV was made without my knowledge or consent. Audrina never informed me of her intent to have Kirra appear on this television program,” Bohan’s declaration continues.

Corey Bohan and Audrina Patridge Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to the declaration, it later continues, “Given this new information regarding this reality TV reboot show, I now believe that Audrina filed a restraining order against me making exaggerated claims in order to obtain legal custody to bypass any requirement for me to consent to Kirra’s appearance on ‘The Hills’ as I have no doubt this reboot has been in the works for some time now,” he claims.

Bohan states in the declaration that in addition to requesting joint legal and physical custody, he is asking for “a specific order restraining Audrina from allowing Kirra to appear on any reality television program including, without limitation, ‘The Hills’ without my prior written consent.”

“I further request that Audrina be restrained from allowing any further filming of Kirra to take place and for her to revoke any prior consent she may have given for Kirra to appear in any episode of ‘The Hills,’ ” it continues.

Additionally, Bohan is requesting a “2/2/3 or 2/5 parenting schedule,” and that Patridge, who filed for divorce in September 2017, pay his attorney’s fees and costs, which are estimated at $50,000.

The pair is ordered to attend an appointment for child custody mediation or child custody recommending counseling on Dec. 20, 2018.

A rep for Patridge did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.