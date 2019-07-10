Audrina Patridge spent the Fourth of July trying to find her 3-year-old daughter, Kirra.

The Hills: New Beginnings star called police to conduct a welfare check on her daughter Thursday after her ex-husband Corey Bohan did not show up for their scheduled custody hand-off, according to TMZ.

“This is so distressing for Audrina,” a source close to her tells PEOPLE. “She’s very upset and she hates that they can’t have a peaceful relationship. That’s all she wants for Kirra. It’s really sad.”

According to the outlet, the former couple’s custody agreement states that Bohan, 37, must return Kirra to Patridge, 34, every Thursday morning. Patridge reportedly told cops that Bohan was not responding to her calls and texts.

Image zoom Corey Bohan and Audrina Patridge Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Police conducted a welfare check at the BMX rider’s house, where both Bohan and Kirra were found, according to TMZ. Bohan reportedly told police he thought it was his day to have their daughter. (They alternate custody on holidays like the Fourth of July.)

Patridge and Bohan met up later that night for the custody exchange, according to TMZ.

Patridge and Bohan have been locked in a bitter custody battle for nearly two years. The reality star requested temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against Bohan on Sept. 18, 2017, and she filed for the dissolution of their marriage two days later.

Bohan denied Patridge’s claims of abuse in his Sept. 21, 2017, legal response. The following month, Patridge was temporarily granted full custody of their daughter. Their divorce was finalized in December 2018.