Audrina Patridge Spills on Text-Flirting with Leonardo DiCaprio and 'Fond Memories' with Chris Pine

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Hills alum opened up about her star-studded dating history in her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again

Audrina Patridge's dating history is unmatched — and she's spilling all the juicy details!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As she recounted her brief interactions with DiCaprio, Patridge said the 47-year-old Academy Award winner — who has been dating actress Camila Morrone since 2017 — spotted her from across the way as they partied at the same nightclub.

"This bouncer kept coming over to me saying that Leo would like to get me a drink at his table. I looked over at his table, and he was just surrounded by supermodels. It was intimidating!" she recalled. "I told the bouncer I would just finish my drink and then say hello. But I never went, even when the bouncer came back over a couple more times."

DiCaprio eventually came to where Patridge was sitting beside now-exes Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. After DiCaprio introduced himself to Patridge, the two "chatted for a while."

"He asked for my phone number, and we texted a little after the trip to Vegas, but we never actually hung out," she said. "Leo was very private, and with the constant filming for The Hills and the paparazzi attention, it just felt too tough to make anything work."

While her conversations with DiCaprio didn't go very far, Patridge did actually date Pine, 41, for a bit. She first met the Star Trek actor in 2009 at the ShoWest Awards, where she and her Sorority Row costars were being honored for the horror movie.

"A few of my castmates and I were in Las Vegas for the ShoWest Awards where we won the Female Stars of Tomorrow Award and, as usual, having a blast. We were seated at our tables when Rumer [Willis] kicked me and motioned to something behind me," she recalled. "Before I knew it, Chris Pine was coming up to our table to say hello, and that he'd seen me onstage and thought that I was really beautiful. He asked if he could take me out sometime."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Audrina Patridge attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Audrina Patridge | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Patridge continued, "I didn't really know who he was, but I did know he was hot. We exchanged numbers, and after he walked away, all of my castmates were so excited."

When they went on their first date shortly after, Pine picked her up and took her to dinner at an Italian restaurant. They hung out at his place afterward.

Over time, Patridge and Pine's lifestyles began to clash.

"He didn't like going out and being followed by the paparazzi — he was an introvert, and very focused on his acting. I loved to go out, and of course was usually filming The Hills, so our lifestyles were complete opposites in that sense," she explained. "Still, we tried. We'd go out in Los Feliz or Silver Lake, because the paparazzi were never there. One time a fan did take a picture of us standing next to each other inside a German restaurant. It came out all over the press, and it seemed like he was annoyed. Shortly thereafter I was photographed leaving his house. It started to freak him out."

"With my filming schedule, and the fact that there was no way Chris would want to be on the show, I just knew after a couple of months that I couldn't date him. My life was the TV show, and there weren't enough hours in the day to do my job and find time to see him privately," she added. "He was a big up-and-coming actor with demands on his time, and it didn't seem like our lives were lining up, even though we really liked each other."

After parting ways, the former pair "talked and stayed in touch a little." But looking back on it all today, she has "nothing but fond memories of Chris."

"He was truly one of the most normal people I've ever met in LA — and I mean that as the highest compliment," she concluded.

Audrina Patridge Choices: To the Hills and Back Again Credit: Simon and Schuster

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.