Audrina Patridge Is Dating Josh Henderson, but 'It's Nothing Serious,' Source Says

Audrina Patridge has begun a new romance.

The Hills: New Beginnings star is casually dating actor Josh Henderson, PEOPLE has confirmed.

“It’s not serious right now,” a source tells PEOPLE. “But they have known each other for years.”

Patridge, 34, and Henderson, 37, have attended many of the same events over the years, dating as far back as 2009, when they posed for photos together at Ken Dillon’s Birthday Bash in Los Angeles. In 2013, they were also seen chatting at the Hard Rock Music Lounge.

Most recently, the two were seen together at the Nights of the Jack Friends Family Night last week.

Image zoom Audrina Patridge and Josh Henderson Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The new relationship comes less than a year after Patridge, 34, finalized her divorce from ex-husband Corey Bohan, whom she accused of domestic violence (which he denied). Following a contentious custody battle over 3-year-old daughter Kirra Max, the two officially divorced in 2018 after 10 months of marriage.

RELATED: Audrina Patridge Accuses Ex-Husband Corey Bohan of Domestic Violence, Granted Restraining Order

Image zoom Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a The Hills: New Beginnings episode earlier this month, Patridge tearfully told her castmate Heidi Pratt about her painful divorce.

“I just have been going through a lot on the personal side of things,” Patridge explained to Pratt, 32, while at the spa. “With court and custody, just everything at once. It’s hard.”

Patridge and Bohan got engaged in November 2015. Seven months later, the couple welcomed daughter Kirra Max in June 2016 before tying the knot in Hawaii that November.

Patridge also reconnected with ex-boyfriend Ryan Cabrera following her separation; they split for the second time in September 2018.