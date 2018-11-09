Audrina Patridge and Estranged Husband Corey Bohan Reach Divorce Settlement

It’s almost over for Audrina Patridge and her estranged husband Corey Bohan.

The former couple has reached a settlement in their pending divorce.

Patridge and Bohan jointly filed court documents on Oct. 2 stating that they have reached an agreement and plan to submit a “stipulation for judgment” with the court soon.

According to the court documents filed to the Superior Court of California, County of Orange, and obtained by The Blast, both Patridge and Bohan signed the document.

The terms of the agreement have not yet been revealed.

The former couple filed for divorce in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage. Patridge, 32, and Bohan, 36, welcomed daughter Kirra Max in June 2016 before tying the knot in Hawaii in November. They had been dating on and off since 2008 before their engagement in November 2015.

The filing comes just two days before Bohan filed court documents to legally prevent their toddler daughter from appearing on the upcoming reboot of The Hills.

On Oct. 4, Bohan requested that his and Patridge’s 2-year-old daughter not be filmed for the upcoming MTV reality series, in which Patridge has agreed to star in.

Audrina Patridge and daughter Kirra Source: Audrina Patridge Instagram

Bohan has requested “neither party to allow the minor child to be filed [sic] or to appear in any reality television production without the express, written consent of the other parent” and “any prior consent for the minor child to appear on ‘The Hills’ reboot to be revoked and proof of revocation to be provided,” according to the court documents.

According to Bohan’s declaration, he believes that Kirra potentially appearing on the reality show is not in her “best interest.”

Bohan stated that he does “not believe it is in Kirra’s best interest to appear on reality TV as the effects of being in the public spotlight could be extremely damaging to such a young child and could result in potentially dangerous interactions with fans and/or paparazzi” and alleged “that any consent that Audrina has given to allow Kirra to appear on ‘The Hills’ reflects poor judgment.”

In addition to requesting joint legal and physical custody, Bohan stated in the declaration that he is also asking for “a specific order restraining Audrina from allowing Kirra to appear on any reality television program including, without limitation, ‘The Hills’ without my prior written consent.”

“I further request that Audrina be restrained from allowing any further filming of Kirra to take place and for her to revoke any prior consent she may have given for Kirra to appear in any episode of ‘The Hills,’ ” it continues.

Additionally, Bohan requested a “2/2/3 or 2/5 parenting schedule,” and that Patridge pays his attorney’s fees and costs, which are estimated at $50,000.

The pair was ordered to attend an appointment for child custody mediation or child custody recommending counseling on Dec. 20, 2018.