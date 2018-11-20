Audrina Patridge and her estranged husband Corey Bohan will participate in mediation as they draw closer to finalizing their divorce.

According to court documents filed Nov. 15 to the Superior Court of California, Orange County, and obtained by The Blast, The Hills star, 33, and Bohan have agreed “to participate in mediation to resolve all remaining and reserved issues.” The mediation is set for Jan. 15, 2019.

The former couple has also agreed to a slightly revised child custody and parenting schedule of their 2-year-old daughter Kirra Max.

“Until further agreement by the parties, and/or further order of the Court, the existing custody and parenting schedule regarding Kirra, shall remain in full force and effect … [Patridge] shall have sole legal custody and sole physical custody of Kirra,” the documents state.

“Audrina still has sole legal and physical custody of Kirra. The only modification of the custody orders was some additional visitation hours for Corey and the paternal grandparents during the holidays this year,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Other than that, everything will stay the same in terms of custody.”

The documents reveal that Bohan, 36, has a parenting schedule with Kirra for three days each week, and the court order details the agreed upon times that he will spend with his daughter during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

As a part of the order, “neither party is to travel outside of The United States of America, the State of California, Orange County, or Los Angeles County without prior written permission from the other parent” and “neither party shall contact the other party, either directly or indirectly, and/or make derogatory comments/statements about the other party, in any way, including but not limited to by telephone, email, mail, social media, or other electronic means.”

Additionally, “except for brief and peaceful exchange of the parties’ daughter, [Kirra], [Patridge] and [Bohan] shall stay at least 100 yards away from each other,” the documents read.

While the pair is nearing the end of their divorce battle, it is not yet final.

“The divorce is not finalized and no settlement has been reached,” says the source. “The property division judgment was filed with the court in early October, but the judgment has not yet been entered.”

In August, MTV announced that The Hills would be returning for the reboot The Hills: New Beginnings with numerous original cast members, including Patridge. But months after the reboot was revealed, Bohan requested that Kirra not be filmed for the reality series.

In his declaration, Bohan requested that “neither party to allow the minor child to be filed [sic] or to appear in any reality television production without the express, written consent of the other parent” and “any prior consent for the minor child to appear on ‘The Hills’ reboot to be revoked and proof of revocation to be provided,” according to court documents filed to the Superior Court of California, County of Orange, and obtained by The Blast.

Despite his request, Patridge is remaining focused on the well-being of her little girl.

“Kirra is Audrina’s number one priority,” says the source. “Any moment that she is not filming for The Hills, she is with her daughter.”

The former couple filed for divorce in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage. Patridge and Bohan welcomed Kirra Max in June 2016 before tying the knot in Hawaii in November. They had been dating on and off since 2008 before their engagement in November 2015.