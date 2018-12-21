Audrina Patridge and Estranged Husband Corey Bohan Finalize Divorce

More than one year after filing, Audrina Patridge has finalized her divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan.

“Marital status is terminated and property issues resolved,” Patridge’s attorney told E! News. “The parties are participating in mediation early next year to resolve child custody and Corey’s request for attorney fees.”

On Thursday, a judgement of dissolution was entered in the former couple’s divorce case, according to the outlet.



The two got engaged in November 2015, when Bohan popped the question at the Summit House in Orange County, California. Seven months later, the couple welcomed daughter Kirra Max in June 2016 before tying the knot in Hawaii in November 2016.

It’s been a long and messy divorce battle for Patridge, who filed to divorce professional BMX dirt bike rider Bohan — citing irreconcilable differences, due to an alleged violent outburst — in September 2017 after less than a year of marriage.



Patridge, 33, requested temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against the professional BMX biker Sept. 18, 2017, and filed for the dissolution of their marriage two days later.

“She got the restraining order because she was afraid how he would retaliate when she filed for divorce,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Corey has said to Audrina multiple times, ‘If you leave me, I’ll come after you,’ ” the source alleged. ” ‘So she had to get some additional protection.’ ”

Bohan, 36, denied Patridge’s claims of abuse in his Sept. 21, 2017, legal response. The following month, Patridge was granted full custody of their daughter.

Now, the duo appears to be making positive progress as the end of their public dispute draws near.

Patridge and Bohan jointly filed court documents on Oct. 2 stating that they have reached an agreement and planned to submit a “stipulation for judgment.” According to the court documents filed to the Superior Court of California, County of Orange, and obtained by The Blast, both Patridge and Bohan signed the document.

“The divorce is not finalized and no settlement has been reached,” a source told PEOPLE in November. “The property division judgment was filed with the court in early October, but the judgment has not yet been entered.”

The pair has also agreed “to participate in mediation to resolve all remaining and reserved issues,” according to court documents filed Nov. 15 to the Superior Court of California, Orange County, and obtained by The Blast.

Additionally, they agreed to a slightly revised child custody and parenting schedule of Kirra Max, 2.

“Until further agreement by the parties, and/or further order of the Court, the existing custody and parenting schedule regarding Kirra, shall remain in full force and effect … [Patridge] shall have sole legal custody and sole physical custody of Kirra,” the documents stated.

Currently, “Audrina still has sole legal and physical custody of Kirra. The only modification of the custody orders was some additional visitation hours for Corey and the paternal grandparents during the holidays this year,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “Other than that, everything will stay the same in terms of custody.”

Their mediation is set for Jan. 15, 2019.