Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner and Frankie Delgado Aren't 'Holding Back' on The Hills Rewatch Podcast

Jenner and Patridge tease their new Was It Real? The Hills Rewatch podcast — including whether Lauren Conrad might make an appearance

The Hills lives on!

Former costars Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner and Frankie Delgado are gearing up to look back on their early years in Hollywood.

On the Kast Media podcast Was It Real? The Hills Rewatch, the trio will revisit all six seasons of the beloved MTV series. They will provide insight on what really went down both on and off camera, with producers and fellow series alumni joining them along the way.

"We're so excited to continue our success in the rewatch space with this launch of Was It Real? The Hills was an iconic show in reality television and we can't wait to bring the fans back to the very beginning of the show, revisiting all of the nostalgia across every episode," says Kast Media CEO Colin Thomson. "As our talk and narrative launches have continued to dominate the podcast charts, Kast is thrilled to carry on this streak with what is sure to be a successful, simulcast rewatch podcast."

Audrina Patridge; Brody Jenner; Frankie Delgado Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; JC Olivera/Getty Images

No topic will be off limits as they break down the many intricacies of the 2000s hit.

"Basically, we are not holding back at all," Patridge, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "There's lots of laughs, lots of teasing, lots of behind the scenes. We're giving the scoop on every episode of deleted scenes, things that have happened and each scene, maybe it happened differently but they edit it together in that way. So, we actually have producers on from the old Hills that come on, and they kind of give us their side and why they did that."

Adds Patridge, "And they even call us out! Call us out and fact-check us."

Kast Media Announces The Hills Rewatch Podcast with Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, and Frankie Delgado Credit: Kast Media

While running through each episode, Jenner tells PEOPLE the trio gets to relive "some really great memories."

"That was a fun time. When you're in the moment when you're filming, I feel like sometimes you are just living your life and you don't really get to step back and take it in, and realize how special it is, what you guys are doing, because you're living it," continues Jenner, 38. "But as you get older, you can look back and you realize what an incredible time that was in our lives and be able to have that all on film."

"To have these memories of that time in our life is awesome," he adds.

Patridge additionally says it's "been a lot of fun" filming the upcoming podcast, which debuts in mid-July.

"We have fans call in and ask questions at the end. We have a confessional. It's really fun," she says, adding that "celeb fans of the show" even stop by the podcast.

As for which Hills alumni could potentially appear, Patridge says Lauren Conrad has been discussed as a possibility: "Brody, Frankie and I actually talked about that in the first two podcasts, about it would be cool if she did come on."

"Maybe eventually, because all three of us, we would go on trips to Cabo together. We all have so many amazing memories — even off camera — that would be fun to talk about," she says. "So, I don't know. We'll see. Maybe in time."

Audrina Patridge, Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag The Hills - 2006 Credit: Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jenner, on the other hand, acknowledges that Conrad, 36, is "pretty hard to get a hold of these days."

"But I would love to have Lauren on," he adds. "It would be great."

The Hills ran from 2006 to 2010. Patridge and Conrad were a part of the main cast alongside Heidi (Montag) Pratt and Whitney Port. Jenner and Delgado became supporting cast members as the series progressed.

Once Conrad exited the show during season 5, her former Laguna Beach costar Kristin Cavallari became the new series lead through its sixth and final season.