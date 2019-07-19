Image zoom Corey Bohan and Jason Merritt/Getty

The Hills’ Audrina Patridge is accusing ex-husband Corey Bohan of domestic violence and has been granted a temporary restraining order against him, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The outlet reports that Patridge, 34, filed an emergency motion on behalf of herself and 3-year-old daughter Kirra Max, seeking a temporary restraining order against the Australian BMX rider, 37.

Bohan was ordered by a judge to stay 100 yards away from Patridge and their daughter, along with avoiding specific locations, including Patridge’s home and Kirra’s school, according to the outlet.

Patridge alleged that the most recent abuse came “May 2019, continuing to present.”

Patridge’s rep had no comment. Burch, Coulston & Shepard, LLP, the law firm that represents Bohan, also had no comment.

She has requested for the custody of their child to be changed and is seeking complete custody.

A hearing is scheduled for later this month, when an investigator is set to come to court and testify.

RELATED ARTICLE: Audrina Patridge Calls Police After Ex Corey Bohan Misses Custody Exchange of Daughter

The filing comes two weeks after Patridge spent the Fourth of July trying to find Kirra. Patridge called police to conduct a welfare check on her daughter after Bohan did not show up for their scheduled custody hand-off, according to TMZ.

“This is so distressing for Audrina,” a source close to her told PEOPLE. “She’s very upset and she hates that they can’t have a peaceful relationship. That’s all she wants for Kirra. It’s really sad.”