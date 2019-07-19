This isn’t the first time Audrina Patridge filed for a temporary restraining order against Corey Bohan
The Hills’ Audrina Patridge is accusing ex-husband Corey Bohan of domestic violence and has been granted a temporary restraining order against him, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.
The outlet reports that Patridge, 34, filed an emergency motion on behalf of herself and 3-year-old daughter Kirra Max, seeking a temporary restraining order against the Australian BMX rider, 37.
Bohan was ordered by a judge to stay 100 yards away from Patridge and their daughter, along with avoiding specific locations, including Patridge’s home and Kirra’s school, according to the outlet.
Patridge alleged that the most recent abuse came “May 2019, continuing to present.”
Patridge’s rep had no comment. Burch, Coulston & Shepard, LLP, the law firm that represents Bohan, also had no comment.
She has requested for the custody of their child to be changed and is seeking complete custody.
A hearing is scheduled for later this month, when an investigator is set to come to court and testify.
The filing comes two weeks after Patridge spent the Fourth of July trying to find Kirra. Patridge called police to conduct a welfare check on her daughter after Bohan did not show up for their scheduled custody hand-off, according to TMZ.
According to the outlet, the former couple’s custody agreement states that Bohan must return Kirra to Patridge every Thursday morning. Patridge reportedly told cops that Bohan was not responding to her calls and texts. Police conducted a welfare check at the BMX rider’s house, where both Bohan and Kirra were found, according to TMZ.
This isn’t the first time Patridge has filed a temporary restraining order against Bohan. In September 2017, she also filed child abduction prevention orders against Bohan, and filed for the dissolution of their marriage two days later.
“She got the restraining order because she was afraid how he would retaliate when she filed for divorce,” an insider told PEOPLE then. “Corey has said to Audrina multiple times, ‘If you leave me, I’ll come after you,’” the source alleged.
Bohan denied the abuse claims in a Sept. 21, 2017 legal response. The following month, Patridge was temporarily granted full custody of their daughter.
In November, a source told PEOPLE, “Audrina still has sole legal and physical custody of Kirra. The only modification of the custody orders was some additional visitation hours for Corey and the paternal grandparents during the holidays this year. Other than that, everything will stay the same in terms of custody.”
Their divorce was finalized in December 2018.
In a The Hills: New Beginnings episode earlier this month, Patridge tearfully told her castmate Heidi Pratt about her painful divorce.
“I just have been going through a lot on the personal side of things,” Patridge explained to Pratt, 32, while at the spa. “With court and custody, just everything at once. It’s hard.”
Patridge and Bohan got engaged in November 2015. Seven months later, the couple welcomed daughter Kirra Max in June 2016 before tying the knot in Hawaii that November.
If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.