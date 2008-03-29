Audrina ‘Dolls’ It Up in Las Vegas

Audrina Patridge does her best to steer clear of cat fights on The Hills, but on Friday she became a bona fide Pussycat Doll.

The brunette beauty dolled it up at Pure Nightclub in Las Vegas where she hosted the Pussycat Dolls show, dressing in two different outfits in just 30 minutes — both tight-fitting, black leather and lace numbers, of course.

“I’m so honored to be here tonight,” she told the crowd in her fishnet stockings and a dress that said “Pussycat Pussycat” in pink gems across her midsection. “I’m a huge fan of all the Pussycat Dolls.”

Patridge avoided reporters as she walked into the club wearing a black Cynthia Vincent dress. Once inside, she introduced the Dolls before their burlesque show and then thanked them at the end of the night.

“This is first time I’ve seen them perform and I love it,” she said. But Patridge vowed to return to the show and said next time she’ll be “dancing and singing.”

Following the show, which was seen by her sister and 10 other friends, Patridge headed into Pure’s main room where she hung out in the VIP area drinking vodka.