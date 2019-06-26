Audrey Roloff is getting candid about the “struggles” in her nearly 5-year marriage with Jeremy.

In a “vulnerable” Instagram post shared Tuesday, the Little People, Big World star opened up about the difficulties that she and her husband have recently been working through.

“WARNING‼️vulnerable post: ⁣To be honest, the last few weeks have been hard on our marriage. We have been working through some things and let’s just say there has been a lot of ‘heated fellowship,’ morning hugs missed, and date nights postponed,” Audrey began the post, which was posted alongside a smiling snap of the couple, captured shortly before she said she was in tears.

“We are overworked and exhausted from the pace we’ve been running for too long,” she admitted. “We know we need to slow down, but as Dallas Willard puts it, ‘we intend what is right, but we avoid the life that would make it a reality.’ Instead, we keep running, keep pushing, keep producing and keep squeezing all the margin out of our lives. It’s robbing our joy, stealing our peace, and hindering our ability to love.”

And although the mother of one — she and Jeremy, 29, share daughter Ember Jean, who will turn 2 in September — frequently shares happy and loving family photos with her 1 million Instagram followers, she said that the images aren’t “the full picture” of everyday life.

⁣

“If you’ve ever looked at or read a post from us and thought ‘They must just have it all together.’ Volume up for this one….WE DON’T🙅🏼‍♀️” said Audrey.

She disclosed: “We fight, struggle, cry, and face challenges just like anyone. I’m saying this here because if you look at my Instagram feed from the past 3 weeks you don’t see the long tearful conversations, the hurtful remarks, the compiling complaints, the critical spirits, the prideful inner dialogue, or our unloving and disrespectful attitudes. You don’t see the full picture.⁣”

The TLC star continued, “A few nights ago we went for an evening drive to talk through some struggles and we stumbled upon a trestle….😆 It was like God knew we needed something that would force us both to smile😅 Although you can’t tell by the photo, this wasn’t a happy night. I cried shortly after we snapped this photo. I’m saying this because I don’t want you to be deceived by the highlight reel that is ‘the gram.’ “

Audrey continued by encouraging her followers to not compare their lives to people they follow on social media, noting that “we all have a messy behind the scenes reality.”

“ALL OF US. Even the people you follow on social media who seem to be the most ‘real.’ Even they have struggles they don’t share, and hurts the don’t publicize. We all do. And that’s ok! But that also means we need to remind ourselves when we’re scrolling this space that it’s not real life,⁣” she wrote. ⁣

She concluded, “So friend, if you’re comparing your life, marriage, kids, house, job, body, etc. to what you see on Instagram, remember it’s NOT the full picture. And I just want to remind ya, you are enough. You are beautifully and wonderfully made. And you are loved.”

Jeremy and Audrey were engaged in March 2014 and married that September amid family and friends at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. This September, the couple will celebrate their 5-year wedding anniversary.

Although the pair appeared on Little People, Big World for years, they said goodbye to the Roloff family’s reality show last summer.

After 14 years and 17 seasons on the TLC series, Jeremy announced on social media that he, his wife and their daughter were departing the program, which premiered in 2006.

“This is an announcement concerning Jeremy Roloff and his family specifically: After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last,” he began.

“It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun,” he wrote.

Although they wouldn’t be starring on the series following the announcement, they extended their support to their family members who continued with the program.

“We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!” he wrote.

Following the news, Audrey praised Jeremy’s decision in a supportive Instagram tribute.

“In case you didn’t see our [SIC] annoucement over on @jeremyroloff’s IGTV ….. This past season was our last season of filming for Little People Big World,” Audrey began.

“[I] know it’s been a shorter run for me (for Jeremy it’s been 14 years!😮), but I’ve shared some pretty big life moments on #LPBW – getting engaged, our wedding day, the launch of @beating50, 3 moves, a remodel, finding out we were having a baby girl, and becoming a new mom!” she shared.

Audrey thanked fans for “the encouragement, kindness, and support that each of you have shown to our family. We are forever grateful for the run we’ve had, but excited to focus on what we feel the Lord is calling us too! You guys are the most loyal fans. Thank you for respecting our decision. And thanks to TLC for putting up with us;) .“

She concluded by praising Jeremy’s decision and character: “Mostly, I am so proud of my husband who has grown up in the public eye and yet remained grounded, wise, and steadfast in his faith. This decision is one that I respect him for immensely. ‘Here’s hail to the rest of the road!’ I love you Farmer. Psalm 20:7 #journeyofjerandauj #beating50percent.”