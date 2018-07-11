Audrey Roloff Respects Husband Jeremy's Decision to Quit Little People, Big World 'Immensely'

Jeremy Roloff has the unwavering support of his wife, Audrey, following his announcement that their run on Little People, Big World has come to an end.

Hours after Jeremy revealed Tuesday that he, Audrey and their baby girl, Ember Jean, would no longer be starring on the TLC reality show, his bride praised his decision in a supportive Instagram tribute.

“In case you didn’t see our [SIC] annoucement over on @jeremyroloff’s IGTV ….. This past season was our last season of filming for Little People Big World,” Audrey began.

“[I] know it’s been a shorter run for me (for Jeremy it’s been 14 years!😮), but I’ve shared some pretty big life moments on #LPBW – getting engaged, our wedding day, the launch of @beating50, 3 moves, a remodel, finding out we were having a baby girl, and becoming a new mom!” she shared.



Audrey thanked fans for “the encouragement, kindness, and support that each of you have shown to our family. We are forever grateful for the run we’ve had, but excited to focus on what we feel the Lord is calling us too! You guys are the most loyal fans. Thank you for respecting our decision. And thanks to TLC for putting up with us;) .”

She concluded by praising Jeremy’s decision and character: “Mostly, I am so proud of my husband who has grown up in the public eye and yet remained grounded, wise, and steadfast in his faith. This decision is one that I respect him for immensely. ‘Here’s hail to the rest of the road!’ I love you Farmer. Psalm 20:7 #journeyofjerandauj #beating50percent.”

After 14 years and 17 seasons on the TLC series, Jeremy, 28, announced on social media that he, his wife and their daughter are departing the reality show, which premiered in 2006.

“This is an announcement concerning Jeremy Roloff and his family specifically: After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last,” he began.

“It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun,” he wrote.

Although the couple won’t be starring on the series moving forward, they are extending their support to their family members who are continuing with the program.

“We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!” he wrote.

“That being said, we’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!” said Jeremy. “Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. ❤You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”

“I also want to give a big thank you to the team at TLC. Thanks for putting up with us;) You’ve provided us with a grand opportunity and for that we are forever grateful,” he concluded.

In a statement to PEOPLE, TLC sent their best wishes to the family of three.

“We wish Jeremy, Audrey and Ember the best, and we are excited to continue to keep up with other members of the Roloff family when Little People, Big World returns next year,” the network said.