Aubrey Plaza Reprises Her 'Parks & Recreation' Character — Along with Amy Poehler — in 'SNL' Debut

Aubrey Plaza marked her first time as host on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, while Sam Smith performed for the third time on the comedy sketch series

By
Published on January 22, 2023 10:37 AM
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith Episode 1836 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Host Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Photo: Will Heath/NBC via Getty

Live from Studio 8H, it's Aubrey Plaza — and Amy Poehler!

The White Lotus star, 38, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where she was joined by Sam Smith, who served as the evening's musical guest.

During the series' Weekend Update segment, Plaza reprised her Parks & Recreation role of April Ludgate and was joined by former costar Poehler, 51, who stepped back into her role as Leslie Knope.

In character, Poehler marveled at the in-studio audience before her and told Colin Jost, "I used to watch this when Seth Meyers did it by himself with no one else," a nod to the years in which she used to co-host Weekend Update as a past SNL castmember.

Poehler's Knope then asked Jost, 40, if she could read some of his jokes, shuffling through a couple that she deemed as being "too mean," before she landed on one about puppies.

During the show, Plaza took part in various sketches, including one where she played M3gan 2.0, another version of "gay icon" M3gan from the recently released film, and one other where she portrayed a Na'vi, the creatures featured within the Avatar film series.

Another moment from the show saw the cast spoof the Miss Universe contest, where Tony Hawk and the Property Brothers — Drew and Jonathan Scott — served as judges.

Smith, 30, performed twice during the show, where they first sang "Unholy" with Kim Petras, before later taking the stage once more to croon "Gloria" from their upcoming album of the same name towards the end.

The singer — who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns — last appeared as a musical guest during the Gal Gadot-hosted episode in 2017. Before that, Smith made their SNL debut in 2014, when Louis C.K. served as host.

Season 48 of SNL has been taking place as the comedy sketch series navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons, while Cecily Strong left the show in December 2022.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels recently called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

Saturday Night Live will return on Jan. 28 with Michael B. Jordan serving as host and Lil Baby as musical guest.

