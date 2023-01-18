'White Lotus' Star Aubrey Plaza Trades Impressions — and Saliva — with Chloe Fineman in Steamy 'SNL' Promo

On Jan. 5, Plaza was announced as the first Saturday Night Live host to kick off the new batch of episodes in 2023

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 18, 2023 07:04 PM

Aubrey Plaza is getting in some practice before hosting Saturday Night Live.

In a new promo for her hosting gig on the show, the White Lotus star, 38, meets up with impression queen Chloe Fineman in the SNL audience, where Fineman asks how Plaza feels ahead of the show.

"I'm excited, yeah, and oh my god, I love your impressions," Plaza says.

Fineman, 34, jokingly shows off her renowned Drew Barrymore impression in response, which prompts Plaza to challenge, "But Chloe, you're not the only one that can do impressions."

She then puts on her best Marcia Gay Harden in Pollack impression, raising her voice, pointing passionately at Fineman and beating her chest with her hand loudly.

A startled Fineman comments that the impression "was a little intense" and asks if she has any more that are "a little more fun."

Aubrey Plaza and Chloe Fineman exchanging impressions and even kissing on the latest SNL teaser clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=hP04LSMbiPY
snl

"Yeah, fun I got you," the Emily the Criminal actress says before changing her face to a crying expression and letting out sobbing noises. She animatedly yells out, "You weak. You baby… Just shut up, shut up," as she begins slapping herself on the face.

A concerned Fineman grabs at her to stop yelling. "Oh, oh no," she says.

Fineman correctly guesses that the impression is of Annette Benning from American Beauty, to which Plaza replies excitedly, "Yes, you got it!"

When the SNL star questions why Plaza "is like this", classical music begins to play in the background mimicking a dramatic monologue from a show.

"Because I'm insane," Plaza says with a serious face, moving closer to Fineman. "And I've been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old."

The two then slowly get closer as Fineman asks, "What's happening?" After Plaza tells her to "shut up," they share a kiss.

Right at that moment, an SNL janitor on the first floor can be seen watching the two in disgust as they have an intense makeout session on the balcony. He merely shakes his head and continues his work.

Aubrey Plaza and Chloe Fineman exchanging impressions and even kissing on the latest SNL teaser clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=hP04LSMbiPY
snl

Saturday Night Live announced on Jan. 5 that Plaza was set to host the first episode of 2023 with musical guest Sam Smith.

After the announcement, the actress posted an Instagram photo of her White Lotus character Harper smoking a cigarette with the date "1.21.23" written over it in bold white letters.

On Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Plaza confessed that she was "scared" to take on the SNL hosting role for the first time, despite having interned in the design department for the show years ago, and even having done first round auditions for the show.

She also told host Jimmy Fallon that she would do different impressions for her audition, including a "pill-popping housewife" and a Puerto Rican news reporter that "was trying to make all the news sexy."

"But you studied the whole thing? You go, 'Oh this is great,'" Fallon asked of her time as an intern.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I studied like a sponge. I was just, like, creepy. I was a creepy stalker," she said. "Now I'm gonna host it, so my master plan worked."

The second half of Saturday Night Live's 48th season kicks off on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related Articles
Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley
Todd Chrisley Admits Prison 'May Be My Future for a Minute' but Has 'Faith' He and Julie Will Get Justice
Sutton Stracke Says RHOBH Cast Needed 'a Minute' After 'Dark' Season
Sutton Stracke 'Can't Wait to Start Filming' New 'RHOBH' Season After Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins Casting Shakeup
Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp
'That '90s Show' Parents Marvel at the 'Unbelievable Human Beings' Their Young ''70s Show' Costars Grew to Be
Ted Lasso season 3
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 First Look: Ted Comes Face to Face with Nate After His Shocking Betrayal
Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Grapples with Buffy's Legacy, Sharing Her 'Full Story' About Mistreatment on Set
Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Grapples with 'Buffy' 's Legacy, Sharing Her 'Full Story' About Mistreatment on Set
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
'Shell-Shocked' Victim of Jen Shah Opens Up About Racking Up Nearly $50K in Debt from Telemarketing Scheme
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Kenya Moore. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Kenya Moore Says She's 'Come a Long Way' After Abandonment by Mom Who 'Pretended That She Never Had a Child'
Jinger Duggar rollout
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Remains Supportive of Josh Duggar's Wife Anna and Their Kids: 'I'm Always Here'
Savannah Chrisley Shares Tribute to Imprisoned Mom Julie: ‘We Will Forever Fight’ thank you!!
Savannah Chrisley Shares Tribute to Imprisoned Mom Julie: 'We Will Forever Fight'
NEW AMSTERDAM -- "How Can I Help" Episode 513 -- Pictured: (l-r)Nora and Opal Clow as Luna, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin -- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
'New Amsterdam' Series Finale: How It Ended and Who Wound Up Together
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
'Abbott Elementary' 's Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's on Board for 'The White Lotus' Season 3: 'Call Me'
Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun
Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun
Bonnie Bartlett (L) and husband actor William Daniels visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 25, 2017 in Universal City, California
Wife of 'Boy Meets World' 's William Daniels Was 'Devastated' by Open Relationship Early into 72-Year Marriage
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: (L-R) Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Chase Chrisley Affirms 'God Is with Us' as Parents Julie and Todd Spend First Day in Prison
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Report to Prison to Serve Out Sentences for Fraud and Tax Evasion Convictions
Todd Chrisley
Todd Chrisley's Final, Hopeful Message Ahead of Prison Check-In: 'Fight the Good Fight'