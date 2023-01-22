Aubrey Plaza Goes from Guest to Hotel Staff in Hilarious 'White Lotus' Parody on 'SNL'

This time around, Aubrey Plaza was part of the staff during Saturday Night Live's parody sketch of the hit HBO show, on which she starred in season 2

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on January 22, 2023 05:57 PM
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith Episode 1836 -- Pictured: Host Aubrey Plaza during the Black Lotus sketch on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty Images)
Photo: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty

Aubrey Plaza has checked into a whole different show following her stay at The White Lotus.

When the Golden Globe nominee, 38, made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend, she parodied the hit HBO series on which she recently starred in season 2, appearing as a hotel staff member in the hilarious sketch called The Black Lotus.

"Eight wealthy tourists, one luxury hotel and a staff who has no time for this nonsense," a voice-over says in the sketch, which pokes fun at the Mike White show's latest installment and re-imagines it with a little more diversity and a lot more laughs.

SNL cast member Chloe Fineman does a hilarious Jennifer Coolidge impression as the tragically doomed heiress Tanya McQuoid, telling the hotel's receptionist she lost her credit card but will "have it in a couple of hours" as she tries to check-in.

"Then come back in a couple of hours, all right? I don't know you. I'm trying to run a business!" Kenan Thompson snaps back.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith Episode 1836 -- Pictured: Chloe Fineman during the Black Lotus sketch on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty Images)
Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty

James Austin Johnson plays Michael Imperioli's Dominic Di Grasso, asking the hotel manager (Ego Nwodim) for some extra keys to give his (not-so-secret) sex worker guests.

"Hey William! Give these whores a spare key to the room," Nwodim shouts across the lobby.

A waiter played by Punkie Johnson approaches Ethan Spiller (Mikey Day) at the hotel restaurant to take his order.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith Episode 1836 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson during the Black Lotus sketch on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty Images)
Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty

"Good afternoon sir. Will your friend be joining us, or is he still upstairs f---ing your wife?" she asks with a laugh. "I got next!"

Sarah Sherman dons her best lime-green bucket hat as Portia, while requesting to check out a scooter for a trip to the countryside with Jack (Michael Longfellow).

Thompson tells her they don't have scooters, but he can offer "the hotel's Chrysler 300."

"To the countryside? Didn't y'all just meet?" Nwodim asks the pair, which they confirm.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith Episode 1836 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mikey Day and Punkie Johnson during the Black Lotus sketch on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty Images)
Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty

She hands them the keys and sends them on their way before turning to Thompson and noting, "He's going to kill her."

Plaza then makes her appearance as a spirited bartender in a tight pink dress, who has no problem putting guests in their place when Andrew Dismukes appears as Shane Patton (portrayed by Jake Lacy in season 1) and pokes Thompson.

"Oh no, you're not going to do that. No, no, no, no, no," Plaza says as she jumps over the bar and slaps him across the face before cursing him out in Spanish.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith Episode 1836 -- Pictured: (l-r) Michael Longfellow as Jack and Sarah Sherman during the Black Lotus sketch on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty Images)
Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty

The sketch ends with a cop played by Bowen Yang entering the hotel and announcing: "Folks, we found a body at the beach. Did anybody see anything?"

As staff members start giving him the slip, Nwodim asks, "Is the ocean the hotel? Because I work at the hotel."

RELATED VIDEO: Jake Lacy Talks About How The White Lotus Changed His Life

This weekend's SNL also featured Sam Smith as the musical guest, as well as appearances from Kim Petras, Sharon Stone, the Property Brothers, Tony Hawk, Allison Williams and Amy Poehler.

