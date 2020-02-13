Aubrey Plaza Reunites with Parks and Recreation Costars to Celebrates Galentine's Day

It’s officially Galentine’s Day, which means the ladies of Parks and Recreation are celebrating together.

Aubrey Plaza shared a sweet selfie with her former costars and real-life friends Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Kathryn Hann on Thursday in honor of the Parks and Rec-inspired holiday.

“happy galentines day,” she captioned the photo.

In the shot, the women lean in close together while all wearing matching black tops.

Galentine’s Day, which takes place on Feb. 13, was first introduced on the show during season 2, episode 16, by Poehler’s character Leslie Knope. In the episode, Leslie explains what Galentine’s Day is and arranges for her female friends to “kick it breakfast style,” giving out hand-knit presents and essays she wrote about what makes each woman special. Galentine’s Day appeared again in a following season.

The premise of the holiday is that women forget about their husbands, boyfriends or significant others for the day — and solely focus on celebrating the women in their lives.

It’s about “ladies celebrating ladies,” Leslie said in the episode, where she is also heard coining the phrases: “It’s only the best day of the year,” the day of “uteruses before duderuses” and “ovaries before brovaries.”

The political satire comedy series aired for seven seasons until 2015.

Though the show has since gone off the air, the former costars and real-life best friends almost never miss the holiday. They also celebrated in 2018 and 2019 as well, keeping up the tradition with other members of the cast.