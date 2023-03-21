Aubrey Plaza Leads a 'Charmed' Life at 90s Con — See the Star Fangirl Over Some of TV's Most Famous Witches

Plaza spent her weekend beside Charmed stars Drew Fuller, Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan as well as Sabrina the Teenage Witch's Melissa Joan Hart

By
Published on March 21, 2023 04:39 PM
aubrey plaza
Photo: renee plaza/instagram

Aubrey Plaza is living out her '90s kid dreams!

The Parks and Recreation alum was one of many who attended 90s Con last weekend, and she spent her time talking with some of TV's most iconic witches.

On her Instagram Story, Plaza, 38, shared snaps with some of the convention's panelists from Charmed and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

One photo showed Plaza and her younger sister Renee standing with Charmed stars Rose McGowan, Brian Krause, Drew Fuller, Dorian Gregory, and Holly Marie Combs. "The power of three will set you free," Plaza captioned the photo with a fire emoji.

Plaza's friend, Fuller, reposted the photo and added, "I believe I'm eating your beanie."

aubrey plaza
renee plaza/instagram

A source tells PEOPLE Plaza is friends with Charmed's Fuller. She attended the former WB show's panel on Saturday and returned to the convention center for Sunday's events as well.

Shannen Doherty also made an appearance in one of Plaza's photos before The White Lotus star ended her posts with a selfie featuring Sabrina Spellman herself, a.k.a. Melissa Joan Hart.

aubrey plaza
aubrey plaza/instagram

The actress' interest in the witch series is no surprise. Plaza has long been vocal about her love of all things spooky, and even wrote a children's book called The Legend of the Christmas Witch.

For Plaza's sister Renee, the event was just as exciting. The 26-year-old shared two of the photos to her Instagram feed captioned, "Can I still be adopted at 26? @thehmc @rosemcgowan @theshando what do you think? 😈🤟🏼🔪#Powerof3."

aubrey plaza
aubrey plaza/instagram

During the Charmed panel on Saturday, which was moderated by PEOPLE's Senior TV Editor Breanne L. Heldman, Doherty defended the Charmed reboot as its mention brought boos from the audience.

"Not cool," she said. "Don't boo to people who supply literally hundreds and hundreds of people with their job."

She continued that the new version of Charmed, which premiered in 2018, is "for a younger generation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The original Charmed series is available to stream on Peacock.

Related Articles
Ivan Hall and Tailour Roberson
'Bachelorette' Alum Ivan Hall's Surprise Proposal Included a Ring and a Tesla: 'I Figured I'd Go All Out'
Alexander Skarsgard attends a conversation at 92Y; Tuva Novotny 'Annihilation' film premiere
Who Is Alexander Skarsgård's Girlfriend? All About Tuva Novotny
derek hough, julianne hough
Derek Hough Praises 'Perfect' Decision to Tap Sister Julianne to Host 'DWTS'
Kel Mitchell Amanda Bynes
Kel Mitchell Said Amanda Bynes' Costars Were 'Continuing to Pray' for Her as She Missed 'All That' Reunion
rebecca gayhea
'Jawbreaker' Reunion! Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart and Julie Benz Catch Up Nearly 25 Years Later
Bachelor Zach recap
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Swears Off Sex During Fantasy Suites — but Makes 'the Biggest Mistake I Could've'
bindi irwin anniversary
Bindi Irwin Celebrates 'Whirlwind of Love' with Husband Chandler Powell Ahead of Third Wedding Anniversary
Andy Cohen Regrets Tense Larsa Pippen Moment During RHOM Reunion Taping
Andy Cohen Says He Yelled at Larsa Pippen After She Criticized Costar's 'Bastard' Child: 'I'm a Single Dad'
Alicia Silverstone, Brendan Fraser
Alicia Silverstone Says She's Down for 'Blast from the Past' Sequel: 'I'd Do Anything with Brendan' Fraser
Helen Mirren at the premiere of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" ; Kelly Clarkson attends the 12th annual NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson and Helen Mirren Gush over Montana Wal-Mart That the '1923' Star Knows 'Like the Back of My Hand'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Julianne Hough attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Julianne Hough Joining Alfonso Ribeiro as 'DWTS' Co-Host After Tyra Banks' Exit
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - MARCH 18: (L-R) Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin attend 90s Con held at Connecticut Convention Center on March 18, 2023 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photos by Emily Assiran/Getty Images for 90's Con) (Photo by Emily Assiran/Getty Images)
90s Con 2023 Casts in PEOPLE's Photo Booth: Full House, Clueless, Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Maisel Season 5 - First Look Images
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 5 Trailer Sees Midge Chase 'Big Life' in Comedy as She Breaks Rules to Get There
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp-g1k9JYdT/?hl=en. Amanda Kloots/Instagram
Amanda Kloots Muses on 'Importance of Celebrating' Life During 41st Birthday Weekend in Vegas
Clueless
Alicia Silverstone and 'Clueless' Cast Remember Late Costar Brittany Murphy: 'She Was So Great'
Bob Saget; Dave Coulier
Dave Coulier Recalls Meeting Bob Saget Before 'Full House' and Crashing at His House