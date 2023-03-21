Aubrey Plaza Leads a 'Charmed' Life at 90s Con — See the Star Fangirl Over Some of TV's Most Famous Witches

Aubrey Plaza is living out her '90s kid dreams!

The Parks and Recreation alum was one of many who attended 90s Con last weekend, and she spent her time talking with some of TV's most iconic witches.

On her Instagram Story, Plaza, 38, shared snaps with some of the convention's panelists from Charmed and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

One photo showed Plaza and her younger sister Renee standing with Charmed stars Rose McGowan, Brian Krause, Drew Fuller, Dorian Gregory, and Holly Marie Combs. "The power of three will set you free," Plaza captioned the photo with a fire emoji.

Plaza's friend, Fuller, reposted the photo and added, "I believe I'm eating your beanie."

A source tells PEOPLE Plaza is friends with Charmed's Fuller. She attended the former WB show's panel on Saturday and returned to the convention center for Sunday's events as well.

Shannen Doherty also made an appearance in one of Plaza's photos before The White Lotus star ended her posts with a selfie featuring Sabrina Spellman herself, a.k.a. Melissa Joan Hart.

The actress' interest in the witch series is no surprise. Plaza has long been vocal about her love of all things spooky, and even wrote a children's book called The Legend of the Christmas Witch.

For Plaza's sister Renee, the event was just as exciting. The 26-year-old shared two of the photos to her Instagram feed captioned, "Can I still be adopted at 26? @thehmc @rosemcgowan @theshando what do you think? 😈🤟🏼🔪#Powerof3."

During the Charmed panel on Saturday, which was moderated by PEOPLE's Senior TV Editor Breanne L. Heldman, Doherty defended the Charmed reboot as its mention brought boos from the audience.

"Not cool," she said. "Don't boo to people who supply literally hundreds and hundreds of people with their job."

She continued that the new version of Charmed, which premiered in 2018, is "for a younger generation."

The original Charmed series is available to stream on Peacock.