Marriage Boot Camp: Aubrey O'Day Reveals She Tried to Have Sex on a Plane with DJ Pauly D

Aubrey O’Day is coming clean about her sexual fantasies.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode of the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, O’Day and her fellow castmates play a game of Truth or Dare, and she gets candid about her unsuccessful attempt at joining the mile high club with former boyfriend Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

“I pick truth,” O’Day, 34, says as she reads the card. “Name a place you’ve always fantasized having sex and why?”

O’Day didn’t wait a beat in answering the “easy” question.

“So Pauly never goes on a plane unless it’s first class, and he actually gave up his first class seat to come sit with me,” she explains.

As a way to thank DelVecchio, 38, for visiting her in coach, O’Day “gave him some sex on the plane for doing that. We were like trying it every which way.”

“We had a blanket over us, there was like this really strange man sitting next to us in coach,” O’Day explains as DelVecchio adds: “He was sleeping.”

Despite their attempt to get intimate on board an aircraft, the pair “couldn’t get the dynamics of it right.”

In short, her “fantasy is successfully getting it done.”

But the explicit details don’t stop there!

When it’s DelVecchio’s turn, he chooses dare, and gives audiences a preview of his “traditional mating ritual dance.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.