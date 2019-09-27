Aubrey O'Day Says American Airlines Flight Attendant Forced Her to Take Her Shirt Off

Aubrey O’Day is accusing an American Airlines flight attendant of forcing her to take her shirt off “in front of the entire plane.”

On Thursday, O’Day, 35, shared the claim on Twitter writing, “Never have I flown & had the steward treat me like a punished lil child in timeout the entire flight.”

The singer went on to reveal that she was allegedly told to undress because the flight attendant “didn’t like my shirt.”

O’Day wrote that he made her turn the shirt “inside out in order to fly.”

yeah. I was SHOCKED. I literally had to have my breasts in a bra out in front of everyone around me in order to not get kicked off. The girl next to me held up her blanket cuz she felt bad. https://t.co/V2ERy83gQt — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 27, 2019

I didn’t get pervert vibes. I got someone that I feel genuinely hated me. he wasn’t kind. and I don’t believe his feelings were handled correctly. https://t.co/FWOr5IrBhf — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 27, 2019

A rep for O’Day did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request to comment further.

American Airlines also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

It is not clear when the alleged incident occured.

I gave you his name. I literally have no interest in dealing with your airline any further. I’m that offended and disturbed. I wish I took @JetBlue https://t.co/DwmXvOrBpV — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 27, 2019

In response, American Airlines tweeted O’Day back, asking her to send her flight information so that they may take action.

“Your comments concern us and we’d like to check into this further,” American Airlines tweeted.

However, O’Day refused to continue the discussion.

“I gave you his name. I literally have no interest in dealing with your airline any further. I’m that offended and disturbed. I wish I took @JetBlue,” O’Day wrote back.

When asked by the fan if she felt the encounter was sexual, O’Day said, “I didn’t get pervert vibes.”

“I got someone that I feel genuinely hated me. He wasn’t kind, and I don’t believe his feelings were handled correctly,” O’Day explained.