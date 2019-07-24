Aubrey O'Day Says Donald Trump Jr. Is No Longer 'the Person I Fell in Love with'

Aubrey O’Day is opening up about her alleged relationship with Donald Trump Jr.

The Danity Kane singer, 35, says she had an affair in 2011 with President Donald Trump‘s son, 41. She publicly called him her “ex” for the first time during the season premiere of MTV’s Ex on the Beach — shortly before calling him her “soulmate.”

A source previously told PEOPLE the alleged affair between O’Day and Trump Jr. came to an abrupt end in 2012 when his wife Vanessa, 41, discovered “sexy” text messages between the pair. A spokesperson for Trump Jr. did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Trump Jr. and Vanessa announced their split in March 2018, when she filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. The two share five children.

PEOPLE sat down with O’Day to discuss her time on Ex on the Beach and her former relationship with Trump Jr.

You called Don your soulmate in episode 1. Did you mean that?

We both thought we were each other’s soulmates. It’s something we spoke about often. A soulmate is someone you spend a period of time, moment, of life with that you’re connected as one. I had that with Don.

What did you love about your relationship with him?

We were passionate and connected and loyal and honest. I hope to find that again someday.

Would you get back together with Don?

I think he closed the chapter when he went the direction that he did. He’s chosen to be in the life that he’s in now and be the person that he is now, and that’s not the person that I fell in love with.

Why did you open up about the affair in the first place?

I was just asked, and so I answered honestly because I’m an honest person. I had never been asked anything. There were tabloids and headlines and speculations and a lot of rumors — a lot of untrue things that were being printed continuously for a period of time, but no one ever just asked me directly what the truth was. When I was asked, I told the truth.

You speak so freely about your relationship with him, were you ever afraid of any backlash?

No, because what I’m saying is the truth. You can’t be afraid of your truth in life. I’m just saying what my truth is. I’m at an age now where I want to start to live it openly and honestly, and I don’t want to hide it in order to please other people.

Ex on the Beach is all about reuniting with former flames. Was there anyone you were hoping would show up and anyone you were praying wouldn’t?

Praying not? Pauly [Jersey Shore star “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio]. Hoping? Don.

What do you look for in a relationship now?

Sincerity, compassion — I want to be with a man that’s kind, I’ve dated enough unkind people. Life is more enjoyable when you’re around kind people. Positivity is also a big one, and obviously, I’m attracted to motivated, driven people that reach for their dreams and get there.

Ex on the Beach airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.