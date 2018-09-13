Aubrey O'Day Says She Can 'Never Get a Break' from 'the Character of Pauly D on Jersey Shore'

Aubrey O’Day is questioning Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio‘s character.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars episode, O’Day (literally) dumps her feelings on the Jersey Shore star, claiming that he is always putting on a persona for cameras.

“This is the character of Pauly D on The Jersey Shore,” O’Day, 34, says as she dumps a shovel of dirt during a group exercise.

“We never get a break from it. Our lives revolve around the character,” she tells him. “I have to live and die by it every day.”

Viewers can see that DelVecchio, 38, is getting defensive. “You don’t have to do anything,” the MTV star tells her.

But O’Day isn’t finished yet.

“I feel like it’s easy to brush away the bad things that happened because that’s not the persona of what you were titled in life,” she tells him.

Although DelVecchio listens to what O’Day is sharing, he far from agrees with it. While in the confession cam, DelVecchio defends himself to audiences.

“There is no other person, there is no Jersey Shore character,” he explains. “It’s always me being myself.”

Pauly D and Aubrey O'Day

DelVecchio and O’Day met in early 2016 while filming the E! relationship rehab series Famously Single, which chronicled their tumultuous relationship. In July 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had permanently split.

Earlier this week, DelVecchio opened up about his past relationship with O’Day — and it doesn’t appear that he has any regrets about the breakup.

“They’re so happy that I’m not in that relationship anymore and so am I,” DelVecchio told Page Six about his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates.

The reality star also admitted that he was surprised to learn about O’Day’s alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr., which came to an abrupt end in 2012 when his wife, Vanessa, discovered “sexy” text messages between the pair.

“I found out when the world found out, it was in the press and I said, ‘Oh, wow! That’s crazy,’ ” he told the outlet. “Hey listen, she did what she had to do at the time, I guess. The way I feel is I dodged a bullet. I’m glad that I was out of that whole situation.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.