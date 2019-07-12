Aubrey O'Day Calls 'Ex' Donald Trump Jr. Her 'Soulmate' After Alleged Affair

Aubrey O’Day will openly discuss her alleged relationship with Donald Trump Jr. on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, PEOPLE can confirm.

In the season 3 premiere of the reality dating show, airing Tuesday on MTV, the Danity Kane singer, 35, who allegedly had an affair in 2011 with President Donald Trump‘s son, 41, publicly claims for the first time that he is an “ex.”

She also calls him her “soulmate” and makes a plea for him to appear on the show, even dissing his current girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, 50.

“I’m sending the message out to you, Don,” she says. “Drop Kimberly, she’s crazy-looking. The White House f—ing little fiasco is about to be over, so why don’t you come join me in the Ex on the Beach house?”

A rep for Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump Jr. David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Ida Mae Astute/ABC/Getty

A source previously told PEOPLE the alleged affair between O’Day and Trump Jr. came to an abrupt end in 2012 when his wife Vanessa, 41, discovered “sexy” text messages between the pair. (In March 2018, a spokesperson for Trump Jr. did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and O’Day’s manager, Steven Grossman, told PEOPLE that she was not commenting at the time.)

Trump Jr. and Vanessa announced their split in March 2018, when she filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. The two share five children.

In a passage from her memoir released earlier this year, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed to have seen proof that confirmed the alleged affair.

The former Apprentice contestant, 45, wrote that she first learned about the alleged affair from O’Day herself, who was appearing on Celebrity Apprentice at the time.

“Aubrey and I knew each other in L.A., so when she did the show she called me to ask for advice. I next heard from her when she started seeing Don Jr.,” Manigault Newman wrote. “She told me, ‘He’s leaving his wife. They basically aren’t together. They’ve separated.’ “

According to Manigault Newman, the next time she met with O’Day, the singer “showed me very personal photos that Don Jr. had sent to her,” as well as “a long chain of dirty texts between them.”

“If she hadn’t shown me those photos and texts, I wouldn’t have believed it,” the former White House aide wrote.

At the time, reps for both Trump Jr. and O’Day did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

O’Day previously dated Jersey Shore‘s Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, who has admitted he was shocked to learn about the alleged affair.

“I found out when the world found out. It was in the press and I said, ‘Oh, wow! That’s crazy,'” he told Page Six last September. “Hey listen, she did what she had to do at the time, I guess. The way I feel is I dodged a bullet. I’m glad that I was out of that whole situation.”

Ex on the Beach premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.