Aubrey O'Day Accuses Pauly D of Abuse and 'Wishes Him Dead' on Marriage Boot Camp

It is appears that Aubrey O’Day wants Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio out of her life — for good.

“Pauly, you can just communicate with me. You don’t have to make like little side jabs,” O’Day tells DelVecchio in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

In the episode, O’Day, 34, finds DelVecchio, 38, speaking with fellow cast members Quani and Puma. During their discussion, the Jersey Shore star reveals that O’Day had wished him dead — a comment she is angered he didn’t confront her about privately.

“I didn’t bring up the topic, they did,” DelVecchio says in his defense.

“No, I’m saying you’re being aggressive and you’re starting to go in the wrong direction,” O’Day tells him. “Why don’t you just talk to me about what you felt? I understand that’s hard to hear; it’s also hard to be abused.”

But O’Day’s criticism is evidently taking a toll on her now ex-boyfriend, who admits to be being “really shut down right now” and “really hurt.”

“Somebody I’m going to spend the rest of my life with is someone I trust … and all that was broken down. Everything was thrown out the door the second I heard she wished I was dead,” he explains. “I would never in my entire life put any time and effort in someone that wishes me dead.”

Aubrey O'Day and Barry King/WireImage

DelVecchio and O’Day met in early 2016 while filming the E! relationship rehab series Famously Single, which chronicled their tumultuous relationship. In July 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had permanently split.

Earlier this month, DelVecchio opened up about his past relationship with O’Day, saying he has any regrets about the breakup.

“They’re so happy that I’m not in that relationship anymore and so am I,” DelVecchio told Page Six about his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.