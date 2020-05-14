ATX Television Festival, Now Virtual, Announces The Bold Type and New Amsterdam Panels

The event, which will take place on June 5-7, will stream for free on YouTube

It won't be in person this year, but the annual ATX Television Festival still boasts an exciting lineup.

The festival, which takes place every June in Austin, Texas, announced in April that it is going virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now titled ATX TV...from the Couch!, the three-day event announced two new remote panels on Thursday: one with cast and creatives from Freeform's The Bold Type, which returns for season 5 next month, and one with cast and creatives from NBC's hit drama New Amsterdam, which was recently renewed for three additional seasons at the network.

The Bold Type will debut an early look at the show's June 11 premiere, followed by a conversation with showrunner/executive producer Wendy Straker-Hauser, and cast members Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy.

New Amsterdam will host a conversation about using fiction to navigate important conversations about health and healthcare access in underserved communities, and how recent storylines around heart health and rural and urban hospital care are particularly relevant in the time of COVID-19. The conversation will include director/executive producer Peter Horton, writer/executive producer David Foster, writer/consulting producer Erika Green Swafford, cast members Ryan Eggold and Jocko Sims, and a representative from the American Heart Association.

Image zoom Will Hart/NBC

Other programming includes a remote panel for The CW's Nancy Drew and an exclusive first look at Starz' new summer drama P-Valley from creator/showrunner Katori Hall.