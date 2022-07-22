Donald Glover has previously said that season three and four of the series is "some of the best television ever made"

Donald Glover and Atlanta Cast Return for Fourth and Final Season in Whimsical Teaser

The cast of Atlanta is returning in a whimsical way for its fourth and final season.

In a new trailer released Friday, Earn (Donald Glover) and Van (Zazie Beetz) are seen walking through a fanciful convenience store. After exiting the store into the parking lot, things continue to appear out of sorts as piano drops from the sky.

After a crocodile is shown climbing up the side of the store, Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) comes onto the scene driving an invisible vehicle.

The trailer ends with the core four: Earn, Darius and Van, who are joined by Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) standing in the foreground. They then disappear from view as they appear to drop through the ground.

The screen then reveals the fourth and final season will premiere in September on FX.

In a press release from FX, the network notes that Earn, Darius, Van and Alfred have all returned to their hometown for the final season but poses the question, "has Atlanta changed or have they?"

Glover, 38, both created and stars in the critically acclaimed FX dramedy, which first premiered in 2016. His character Earn is a college dropout who helps his cousin Alfred with his rap career.

The third season of the show aired on March 24, though both season 3 and 4 completed filming earlier this year.

At the March premiere of season 3, Glover reminisced about filming the show's final scene.

"It was really fun, everybody clapped, it was nice. But it was sad, because we all really grew up together, and none of us really knew what this was going to be," he told PEOPLE. "And everybody's grown up and has families [now]. It just feels very special. It was kind of sad just because endings are sad, but they also mean that you had something special."

In November 2020, while giving a shoutout to Atlanta alum Angela Barnes Gomes — who directed a viral voting PSA — Glover teased that seasons 3 and 4 of Atlanta would be "some of the best television ever made."

"While im here: 'atlanta' s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made," he wrote in a since deleted tweet. "Sopranos only ones who can touch us."

In 2017, Glover won two Primetime Emmys for the show, for outstanding lead actor as well as outstanding directing for a comedy series — becoming the first Black director to take home the latter award.