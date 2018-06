From Reggie Bush to Tristan Thompson: A Timeline of All the Athletes the Kardashians and Jenners Have Dated

McCants actually blamed his brief relationship with Khloé for his fizzling NBA career. The two were set up by Reggie Bush and dated in late 2008, calling it quits in January 2009. After that, McCants was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Sacramento Kings, where he lasted just one season and wasn’t picked up by a new team.

According to the Charlotte Observer, McCants said his relationship with Khloé “gave people an opportunity to doubt his commitment to the NBA.”

“Without that situation in play, I’m a $60-$70 million player,” he said. “Easily.”