"I've been blessed with this great balance," says Scott Wolf of his family and career.

Kelley and Scott Wolf Open Up About Their 18-Year Marriage and Having Their Own Party of Five

As they navigated the unknowns of the past couple of years, Kelley and Scott Wolf also discovered some happy truths about each other and their three children.

"We all had this time and space to consider everything," says the Party of Five alum, 53, who has been wed to life coach and author Kelley since 2004. "It was a chance to look each other in the eye and connect. And we discovered that we just really like each other!"

Adds Kelley, 47: "The kids are growing up so fast. So there's a part of my heart that just wants to hold on and do less so we can spend more time with them. I'm not ready to give that back."

Indeed, the parents of Jackson, 13, Miller, 9, and Lucy, 7, are relishing in "this really great pocket where they still want to be around us for the most part," says Scott. "We're still hanging onto our cred!"

And Mom and Dad are busier than ever. Scott just wrapped season 3 of The CW's Nancy Drew, and Kelley, who will revisit her reality TV past when The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans premieres April 20 on Paramount+, has also written a new book called FLOW: Finding Love Over Worry, based on her career and teachings.

"There are so many places you can get stuck in life," says Kelley. "I'm all about how we can examine our thoughts, recognize when we are trapped in a certain mindset and then shift."

The couple, who met through a mutual friend in 2002, two years after Scott first glimpsed his future wife on TV when she was on The Real World: New Orleans, credit communication for their lasting relationship.

"I feel so lucky to be with someone who can recognize when something needs to be aired out," says Scott. "I'm always open to a conversation. And I knew in my guts that Kelley was going to be an incredible partner and mom and friend, but to see her grow and thrive and be a part of her life, it's the most valuable thing in the world."

Scott is also reflective when it comes to Party of Five, the hit 90s series that made him a household name.

"I'm really proud of it," he says. "It was impactful- I still have people come up and emotionally talk about how it changed their lives. So that was really a gift."

In the end, despite professional twists and turns, Scott says he's grateful to have found a middle ground between work and home.