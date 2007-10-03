Ask DWTS’ Cheryl Burke a Question!

Professional ballroom dancer Cheryl Burke has already mamboed and Quickstepped her way to two wins on DWTS. (She raised the disco-ball trophy in triumph with season two’s Drew Lachey, then defended her Dancing queen title with Emmitt Smith on season three.) Now partnered with Las Vegas showman Wayne Newton, Burke wants to answer your questions: What’s it like being a two-time DWTS champ? Where does she keep those disco-ball trophies? What’s the latest scoop on her romance with boyfriend Matthew Lawrence? Ask away, and check back for Cheryl’s answers!