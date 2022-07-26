Ashton Kutcher Says It Felt 'Pretty Bizzare' Filming the Upcoming That '70s Show Spin-Off

The actor and entrepreneur also said it was "really nostalgic" to return for That '90s Show as Michael Kelso

Ashton Kutcher's recent trip down memory lane was surreal to say the least.

The actor and entrepreneur opened up about his experience returning to film Netflix's upcoming That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso on the OG series, told Variety. "It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre."

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Credit: FOX

The streamer confirmed in April that Kutcher, Kunis, Grace, Prepon and Valderrama are set to make special guest appearances on the new series. Before agreeing to return, Kutcher and Kunis, 38, discussed whether it would even be a good idea.

"Mila and I were contemplating it. We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun,'" he also told Variety, adding that it's "really funny" and that the "new cast is phenomenal."

that 70s show Credit: FOX Image Collection/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teasing what else is to come, Kutcher additionally told Entertainment Tonight: "We shot it. It's funny and it's weird."

"It was super nostalgic and really odd. Going back into the basement — just going back into the set was weird," he added. "And then being around everyone, it's just bizarre."