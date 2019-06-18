Ashton Kutcher ‏Says He Has 'Nothing to Do' with MTV's Punk'd Reboot

Ashton Kutcher isn’t trying to “punk” anyone – anymore.

The actor, who gained fame in the early millennium with the MTV celebrity prank show, Punk’d, is letting fans know that he is not involved with the network’s decision to reboot the iconic series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I have nothing to do with the new punk’d situation,” Kutcher tweeted on Monday night. “Hope they get it right.”

At the beginning of the month, MTV Studios announced a deal with Quibi, a mobile-first media technology platform, to reinvent two of its famed franchises: Punk’d and Singled Out.

Both reimaginations of the original MTV shows will be available exclusively on Quibi and will each feature 20 new episodes of under 10 minutes in length, offering an optimal viewing experience for those on the go.

I have nothing to do with the new punk’d situation. Hope they get it right. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 18, 2019

MTV MTV

RELATED: Ashton Kutcher Announces That Netflix’s The Ranch ‘Is Coming to an End’ in 2020

Kutcher, 41, created the beloved hidden camera show in 2003 where he successfully “punk’d” everyone from Beyonce to Justin Timberlake. The hilarious show which tricked Hillary Duff into thinking she failed a driver’s test and convinced Timberlake that his house and valuables had been repossessed, aired until 2007 and featured a brief revival in 2012, followed by a reboot on BET hosted by King Bach and DeStorm Power.

And while MTV’s president, Chris McCarthy, says the network is “excited to be working with Jeffrey, Doug and the Quibi team to reinvent Punk’d and Singled Out for a new generation of fans” – many fans of the original series expressed their concerns with the reboot in response to Kutcher’s tweet.

One Twitter user wrote, “How can they have Punk’d without Ashton!?!”

Another said, “It’ll never be as good.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

A third called the reboot news “a bummer” and wrote, “hope they don’t ruin the show.”

While another joked and said, “This is a setup for the greatest Punk’d reveal yet.”

RELATED: MTV Is Rebooting Punk’d and Singled Out

With his Punk’d days far behind him, Kutcher currently stars in the Netflix series, The Ranch, which he recently announced would come to an end in 2020.

“@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020,” the actor tweeted at the start of the month. “Stay tuned!”

@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dX9vzjHm4T — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 4, 2019

In March 2018, Netflix announced that Parenthood alumnus Dax Shepard, was joining the show a few months after original star Danny Masterson’s departure following multiple allegations of sexual assault against the actor.

The series also stars Sam Elliott and Elisha Cuthbert.