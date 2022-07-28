From their on-screen chemistry to their real-life romance, here’s a look at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' relationship timeline

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have a true Hollywood love story.

The couple first met as costars on That '70s Show, where they played on-again, off-again couple Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, but it would take nearly 15 more years before they started dating off-camera.

Fast forward a few years, and the pair is now happily married with two kids. They regularly make headlines for their honest commentary on parenting and generous donations to humanitarian causes. In March 2022, Kutcher and Kunis helped raise more than $30 million in donations for Ukrainian refugees following Russia's invasion.

From starring together on That '70s Show to turning a "friends with benefits" arrangement into a long-lasting marriage, here is a complete timeline of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' relationship.

August 23, 1998: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis meet as castmates on That '70s Show, where they share their first kiss

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox Film/Everett

Kutcher and Kunis met on the set of That '70s Show back when Kunis was 14 years old and Kutcher was 20. Kunis played Jackie Burkhart while Kutcher played Michael Kelso, and their characters dated on and off throughout the series.

In 2001, Kunis revealed to PEOPLE that not only did she and Kutcher have their first kiss during the show, but it was also her first kiss ever.

"I was like, 'Oh, he's so cute, it's the Calvin Klein model!' " she said. "Then I was like, 'I have to kiss him?' I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him."

Kunis went on to say that Kutcher put her at ease by making jokes and giving "funny little compliments."

The actor was also nervous about the kiss. "I'm the first she kissed? Oh my god, I had no idea!" he said in 2001. "I'm so glad I didn't know that or it would've been too much pressure."

Kutcher added, "I was so nervous. She acted so cool. She seemed as if she'd done it a thousand times. I was the one with the butterflies in my stomach. I mean, here's this little girl and I have to kiss her. It was nerve-racking."

September 24, 2005: Ashton Kutcher marries Demi Moore

After That '70s Show wrapped, Kutcher and Kunis went their separate ways, and in 2005, Kutcher married actress Demi Moore.

January 3, 2011: Mila Kunis and then-boyfriend Macaulay Culkin break up

Meanwhile, Kunis had been dating her then-boyfriend, Macaulay Culkin, for eight years. The two quietly split in the beginning of 2011. During a later appearance on Dax Shepherd's podcast Armchair Expert, Kunis called it "a horrible, horrible breakup."

November 17, 2011: Demi Moore announces she and Ashton Kutcher are getting a divorce

That same year, Moore announced that she and Kutcher were separating.

In a statement, she said, "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton."

Kutcher echoed the sentiment and said, "I will forever cherish the time I spent with Demi. Marriage is one of the most difficult things in the world and unfortunately sometimes they fail."

January 15, 2012: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reunite at the Golden Globes

A few months after ending things with their respective partners, Kutcher and Kunis reconnected at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards.

During a later appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Kunis talked about reuniting at the event, saying, "I was looking around, and there was a really beautiful man from the back. I was literally like, 'Oh, he's kinda hot' … and then he turned around, and I was like, 'Oh my god, it's Kutch.' "

She added, "I thought it was the weirdest thing that I was checking this guy out, and it was someone that I had known forever."

January 2012: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have their first off-screen kiss

kunis-kutcher-1-2000 Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After reuniting, Kutcher invited Kunis to his housewarming party in the Hollywood Hills. However, both stars have slightly different memories about what happened that night.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Kutcher discussed their first kiss and said, "I think I was smoking cigarettes at the time, and I was still a smoker. And she had quit smoking and she was like, she wanted me to like shotgun cigarette smoke so she could breathe it in and I was like, 'All right.' "

He added, "And gradually through the night, it got closer and closer and closer … It was kind of obvious that things were happening."

Kunis told her version of the night during an appearance on The Late Late Show. "I found out later in life that my husband was trying to set me up on a blind date with one of his friends that night," Kunis explained. "So he was like 'come over' and he had a friend he wanted to set me up with and that didn't happen."

Early 2012: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis start casually dating

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend the Grand Opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute on September 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

After the party, Kutcher and Kunis started casually seeing each other. During his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Kutcher said that they "legitimately lived out" their movies (Kutcher had recently starred in No Strings Attached at the time and Kunis had starred in Friends With Benefits, both of which follow friends who agree to a casual hook-up pact).

Kunis was also down to keep things casual at first. "We were just like, let's just hook up. Let's have fun. We're both single. We both trust each other. Everything's great," she said during an appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

April 2012: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis move in together

Despite their casual start, the couple's relationship quickly turned serious, and they moved in together in 2012.

Kunis later said she developed actual feelings for Kutcher "overnight" and decided to voice them.

"I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight," she said. "I was like, you know what, I actually care about you. I don't want to mess anything up so I'm just going to walk away before it becomes too much. And he was like, 'Got it.' And the next day, he showed up to my house and he was like, 'Move in with me,' and I said 'OK.' "

February 2014: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis get engaged

After Kunis was spotted walking around with a diamond ring on her finger, PEOPLE confirmed that the two were engaged.

A source told PEOPLE that Kutcher had asked Kunis' dad for his blessing around Christmas. "It was important to Ashton to be respectful and traditional," the insider said. "This is the real thing for him and he wants to do it all right."

The source added that they didn't want to wait too long to get married, saying, "This relationship started on solid ground and everything is working out. They are in it for the long haul, truly."

March 2014: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are expecting a baby

ashton-kutcher-mila-kunis-3.jpg Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Shortly after their engagement was announced, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kunis was pregnant with the couple's first child. "They are both very, very happy. It's still early," the source said.

In May, Kunis confirmed the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and discussed some of her pregnancy cravings. "I eat sauerkraut all day long," the actress said.

October 1, 2014: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis welcome a daughter

On the first day of October, the couple officially became parents when Kunis gave birth to their daughter, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher. Kutcher revealed the newborn's name on his website, saying, "Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world. May your life be willed with wonder, love, laughter, health, happiness, curiosity, and privacy."

He also posted several photos of different babies and wrote, "Can you guess which one is ours, or does it really matter? All babies are cute."

July 4, 2015: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis get married

The two tied the knot in a private, low-key ceremony in July 2015. A source told PEOPLE that the wedding took place at The Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, California.

Sources said that they turned the property into "Camp Kuku," a play on both of their last names, setting up outdoor activities and rows of tents to make a luxe campground. Kunis wore a white dress and kept her hair up, and their daughter also wore a white dress.

November 30, 2016: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis welcome a second baby

Ashton Kutcher Mila Kunis Disney Credit: Ashton Kutcher/Instagram

Kutcher and Kunis welcomed another child, a son, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, at the end of November 2016.

Kutcher had previously said on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he was secretly hoping for another girl. "First of all — our first girl is unbelievable. But also I figured if we had a girl second, [Mila] might give me one more shot at having a boy and now I don't know!" he joked. "It's even money—she might cut me off!" He added that his daughter was excited to be a big sister.

December 3, 2017: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis walk the red carpet together for the first time as a couple

Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California. Credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

It took nearly five years and two kids before Kutcher and Kunis made their red carpet debut at the Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California. The couple packed on the PDA, holding hands and laughing as they posed for photos.

July 2018: Mila Kunis discusses Ashton Kutcher's previous marriage to Demi Moore

In July 2018, Kunis opened up about her husband's first marriage to Moore and called it a "normal, real relationship." She added that Kutcher really loved Moore's three children (with actor Bruce Willis) and helped to raise them.

Of her own relationship with Kutcher, the actress called their romance "the weirdest story that nobody believes," but explained that they were meant to reconnect years after they met.

"The people that we were back then would never be together. But it's just such a bummer that we missed out on 20 years together. I look back and I think, 'We could have spent 20 years together.' " she said. "But we would have never been together if we didn't both go what we went through in order to be the people that we were when we met."

June 2019: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shut down breakup rumors

mila kunis, ashton kutcher Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

After tabloids reported that Kutcher and Kunis were splitting up, the two made it clear that the rumors were not true.

In a video posted to Instagram, Kunis held up a screenshot of an In Touch Weekly cover that read "It's over" alongside a picture of the couple. Kutcher then asked his wife, "Babe, what's happening? What's going on?"

Kunis responded, "It's over between us." Kutcher joked back, "Oh my God, what are we going to do?"

August 14, 2019: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis celebrate her 36th birthday

In 2019, Kunis celebrated her 36th birthday with Kutcher and her two children by her side. The couple also took some time to reflect on their four years of marriage. A source told PEOPLE, "[Mila] and [Ashton] have a very fulfilling life and love sharing the responsibilities of being parents." The source added, "Their children keep them busy and cause stress but they are both so well grounded in their relationship, it has done nothing but bring them closer together. They are very happy."

The insider also revealed the couple's secret to making their marriage work: "They married their best friends and have continued to grow in their relationship by openly communicating and keeping their heads out of the clouds."

March 4, 2020: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis talk parenting

Oscars Couples Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

In a rare joint interview for the podcast Teach Me Something New, the couple talked about parenthood and their parenting style.

Kunis said that she and Kutcher are both "silly at home," adding that they are "very goofy parents."

"I think we're very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself," the actress explained.

February 7, 2021: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appear in a Super Bowl commercial together

For the first time in years, Kutcher and Kunis shared the screen together alongside rapper Shaggy during a Cheetos commercial for the 2021 Super Bowl.

Kunis later joked to Entertainment Tonight that they did the commercial partially to get a break from their kids during quarantine.

"It was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine or 12 months at this moment," Kunis said. "And I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off!. Literally we were like, 'Yeah, okay, let's do it.' And so we did it. And I hate saying it but we were like, 'Freedom!' "

May 2021: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis show off their home

Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California. Credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Kutcher and Kunis opened their doors to Architectural Digest in 2021 and discussed the house that took them five years to create.

"We wanted a home, not an estate," Kunis said in the interview. They dubbed the house 'KuKu Farms,' and said they even use the six acres of land for actual farming.

The couple worked with designers to make the house look like an old barn while still feeling "modern and relevant."

July 2021: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis make headlines for their bathing habits

During an appearance on Dax Shepherd's podcast Armchair Expert, Kutcher and Kunis stirred the pot when they revealed that they only bathe their kids when they are visibly dirty.

Kunis said, "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway. But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

"Now, here's the thing," Kutcher added. "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

After experiencing some backlash, the two joked about the whole thing on social media. In a video posted on Instagram, Kutcher filmed him and Kunis during bath time with their kids. "You're putting water on the children?! Are you trying to melt them?! This is ridiculous! What's going on?" Kutcher jokingly shouts in the video.

March 2022: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis raise money for Ukrainian refugees

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis | Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? | Clip | CNN+ Credit: CNN+/Youtube

In a video statement about the war between Russia and Ukraine, Kutcher and Kunis expressed their support of Ukraine, where Kunis grew up. "I've never been more proud to be a Ukrainian," Kunis said.

They also discussed their GoFundMe fundraiser to provide aid to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

"Ashton and I have decided to match up to $3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise $30 million," Kunis said.

A few weeks later, the power couple hit their goal, raising more than $30 million. In a post on Instagram, Kunis wrote, "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support. And while this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty."

July 2022: Ashton Kutcher talks filming That '70s Show spin-off series with Mila Kunis

Kutcher and Kunis went back to where it all started when they returned to the That '70s Show set to film the Netflix spin-off series, That '90s Show. The couple will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming show along with other returning cast members including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama.

Kutcher opened up about his experience returning to the show with Variety and said it felt "very nostalgic to be back on the set." He added, "It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre."

He also shared that he and Kunis had debated whether or not they wanted to return before they agreed to.