Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Meet Bachelor Superfans Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

At long last, Jared Haibon has met his celebrity dopplegänger.

On Sunday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum posted a photo of him and his fiancée Ashley Iaconetti posing alongside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

“In 2015, Ashton Kutcher tweeted a side by side photo of our faces,” he captioned the Instagram post. “In 2017, he said he got into watching The Bachelor because a guy named Jared looked like him. In 2018, we met and bonded over marrying our best friends.”

Haibon’s timeline is accurate. In 2015, while Haibon and Iaconetti were appearing on season 2 of BiP, Kutcher tweeted a black-and-white photo of himself standing alongside Haibon on TV after Kunis pointed out their uncanny resemblance.

“I’m trying to figure out why Mila is making me take this picture,” he wrote. “@ashleyiaco who are you? And who is this guy?”

I'm trying to figure out why mila is making me take this picture @ashleyiaco who are you? And who is this guy? pic.twitter.com/0EC6J3n6Sj — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 1, 2015

And in 2017, the actor did admit that the ABC dating show is his and Kunis’ “greatest guilty pleasure.” (They even made an appearance on an episode of Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette.)

“Monday night, it’s like religion in our house,” he said on Good Morning America. “In fact, I haven’t watched this week because I was here and [Kunis] is there, so we’re saving it. Because this is our thing. I mean, it’s unbelievable this show. It’s like the greatest social experiment of all time.”

“We turn the volume off and we watch the one-on-one dates,” he continued. “And then she does the voice of the girl and I do the voice of the guy. ‘Are you going to eat the chicken?’ ‘No. Are you going to eat the chicken?’ ‘No.’ You ever notice they never eat on that show? Nobody eats!”

And as Haibon pointed out, their love stories do share some similarities. Kutcher, 40, and Kunis, 35, met as teenagers while starring on That ’70s Show. While their characters dated, the two were just friends in real life and both found love with other people, only to get together romantically years later. Now, they’ve been married for over three years and share two kids.

Haibon, 29, and Iaconetti, 30, met on the beaches of Paradise in 2015, but things never quite took off. It appeared they were destined to be friends — until they started dating earlier this year.

PEOPLE exclusively announced their engagement in June.

“There’s just this undeniable, magnetic force between the two of us that just is indescribable,” Haibon previously told PEOPLE. “Love conquered.”