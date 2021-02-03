"You're cheating on me with this show," the actor, 42, told his wife during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna

Ashton Kutcher Thought Mila Kunis Was Watching Porn But She Was Just Bingeing Bridgerton

Ashton Kutcher says his wife Mila Kunis is having a love affair... with Bridgerton!

Kunis, 37, admitted she's hooked on the new Netflix show during an interview on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna Tuesday morning. The actress said she stayed up late Monday night to binge a few episodes, and Kutcher caught her in the act.

"So, I'm on episode five for anyone who's seen it, y'all are aware what happens in episode five," Kunis said. "Last night, I clearly stayed up until midnight. I was like, 'What's happening in this show?'"

At some point, she said Kutcher woke up to find her still engrossed in the show.

"He's dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and this is a TMI, but he literally goes, 'Are you watching a porno?'" the actress recounted. "He was so confused."

Kutcher added that it was a disturbing scene to wake up to.

"She's watching in the middle of the night, and I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'Is there someone else in the bed?' It was terrifying!" he joked.

"I was like, 'Shhh, quiet, this is a wedding!'" Kunis recalled.

Kutcher jokingly accused his wife, of having an affair: "You're cheating on me with this show."

The couple, who previously starred together on That '70s Show, are parents to daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4. After months of quarantine with the kids, they said they finally got a few days away together to film a new Super Bowl commercial for Cheetos.

Part of the reason the couple took the gig was to escape lockdown with their children, the actress told Entertainment Tonight.

"In the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do, and every time I've ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it's always a female having to be scantily clad," she said. "And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, 'This is kind of funny.' And I was like, 'We should do it!'"

"Also it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine [or] 12 months at this moment, and I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off!' " Kunis joked. "Literally we were like, 'Yeah, okay, let's do it.' And so we did it. And I hate saying it but we were like, 'Freedom!'"

The actress called the brief time away from home "amazing" while adding, "I love my children so very much!" She admitted being apart from her little ones felt "weird" since they're so tight-knit.