The Ranch is returning — and big changes are in store!

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look of the Netflix series’ new trailer for Part 6, which sees the Bennett family welcoming two new additions to Iron River Ranch in the second half of season 3.

After tying the knot in the last installment, Ashton Kutcher‘s character Colt and new wife Abby (Elisha Cuthbert) prepare for the arrival of their baby girl with grandfather-to-be Beau (Sam Elliott) even picking out the nickname Pop Pop he wants his new grandchild to affectionately call him.

And it’s as if the stars were aligned when Abby’s water breaks right before the start of a Denver Broncos game. But is Colt ready for fatherhood?

“We went to birthing class and they showed a video of a woman breastfeeding. I’m the only one who laughed when you could see their boobs,” Colt nervously tells his mom Maggie (Debra Winger) at the hospital.

“There’s going to be a person on this earth who looks at Colt and says, ‘That man has all the answers,’ ” Maggie says.

Ashton Kutcher Netflix

But baby Bennett isn’t the only newcomer this season.

Fans are introduced to Dax Shepard‘s character Luke Matthews, a former soldier who has some history with Colt and the Iron River Ranch.

“I picked up this guy for drunken disorderly,” a police officer says to the Bennetts as he opens the car door of the police vehicle and Luke stumbles out.

“Handsome, drunk. Yeah, he looks like one of us,” Colt says as Luke struggles to get back on his feet. Shepard’s guest starring role was first announced in March in the form of a Punk’d reunion as Kutcher shared a selfie of the two men on set, writing, “Reunited with an old buddy. #punkd #theranchnetflix.”

Kutcher and Shepard, 43, starred alongside each other on the MTV comedic reality series, which played pranks on celebrities and premiered in 2003.

Dax Shepard Netflix

The Ranch follows Colt’s return home after a brief and failed semi-pro football career to run the family ranching business with his father Beau.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced the season 4 renewal for The Ranch with 20 more episodes ordered.

Part 6 of The Ranch will stream on Netflix Dec. 7.