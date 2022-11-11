Ashley Tisdale Says New TV Project is Inspired by Her Marriage to Christopher French: 'It's Incredibly Scary'

Ashley Tisdale is returning to acting with an ultra-personal project.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum announced Thursday that she'll executive produce and star in the upcoming CBS comedy Brutally Honest, which is loosely inspired by her own family life.

Tisdale, 37, shared via her Instagram Story that Brutally Honest will follow how a couple's life changes once they welcome kids — and she confirmed it came from her own experience with husband Christopher French.

"It's, like, incredibly scary that this show is based off of me and my husband's relationship and having a baby — and how that changed ... all those conversations," she said. "It's so scary because it's so vulnerable, but also, when I look back at these arguments and fights that we've been in — just stuff that we go through — it's really funny."

She added, "It's real life s--- that's gonna be in this."

Steven Simione/Getty Images

Tisdale also explained her creative process behind the series, which ironically has origins in her decision to take time away from Hollywood.

"I have been asked so many times, 'When are you coming back to acting?' or 'What is your favorite dream role?' It's just amazing when you kind of take a step back. The last couple years have just been so creative and inspiring. My daughter inspires so much of everything going on in my life. And my relationship truly inspired this show, so I am just so excited."

Tisdale married French in 2014. They welcomed their first child, Juniper Iris, in March 2021.

"I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure," Tisdale told PEOPLE upon revealing her baby's gender. "But I am also someone who goes with the flow on a lot of stuff. I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be. I was very excited. I think my husband definitely was scared — he looked a little scared in the pictures!"

Brutally Honest is still in development and does not yet have a release date.