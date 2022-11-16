Ashley Tisdale Has Cutest Reaction to Learning BFF Austin Butler Is Her Cousin: 'Literally Am Going to Cry'

"No wonder we have such a connection," the High School Musical star said

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on November 16, 2022 12:29 PM

Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler aren't just BFFs — the celebrity besties recently learned they're actually related!

The High School Musical actress, 37, found out about her family link to the Elvis star, 31, on the latest episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & A Leaf series. It turns out that Tisdale and Butler — who both starred in 2009's Aliens in the Attic and 2011's Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure — are 10th cousins once removed.

"Austin and I always say that we're like fraternal twins born very far apart because he's much younger and we've always had that connection," the Frenshe founder told her sister, Jennifer, who was also featured in the episode.

Ashley Tisdale attends SHEGLAM's Glam House Pop-Up Hosted by Ashley Tisdale; Austin Butler poses for photographs ahead of BAFTA A Life in Pictures: Baz Luhrmann at BAFTA
Steven Simione/Getty Images; Kate Green/Getty Images

Tisdale was tasked with choosing between former castmates Butler, Zac Efron and Dylan and Cole Sprouse as her possible relative. Because of her closeness with Butler, she correctly chose him.

The two sisters then said with excitement, "Oh my God!"

"No wonder we have such a connection!" Tisdale continued. "We've always said we were brother and sister! That is insane. I literally am going to cry."

AUSTIN BUTLER, ASHLEY TISDALE
Ben Mark Holzberg/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Tisdale then referred to Butler as her "best, best friend."

"I'm telling you when we first met, I was like 'Oh, my God,'" she added. "We were like brother and sister from the minute we met."

At the end of the episode, Tisdale revealed that she texted Butler the news of their familial connection. Sharing the actor's response, Tisdale said: "He goes, 'No f---ing way.'"

RADIO DISNEY - Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler, stars of "Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure," stopped by Radio Disney for a Take Over with Ernie D and to co-host the Top 30 Countdown
Rick Rowell/Disney Channel via Getty Images

The longtime pals have forged a very close friendship since working on their two films together. Previously, Tisdale described Butler as her "twin born 7 years later" while celebrating his 30th birthday last year.

"You've been my closest friend through the years. You're the type of friend that came over when I was crying on the floor from a horrible breakup and not only lifted me off the ground but brought my favorite candy," she wrote in a tribute post. "I honestly didn't think anyone would ever understand me like you, but then enter my husband [Christopher French] and you happily embraced him like a brother. There's no one like you Austin."

Earlier this year, Tisdale and Butler reconnected face to face for the first time in two-and-half years.

"When you haven't seen your best friend in 2 1/2 years," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair in January. "You hold on real tight and don't wanna let go."

