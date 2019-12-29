Ashley Tisdale and Her Husband Watch the High School Musical Movie Together for the First Time

It’s the start of something new!

On Friday evening, Ashley Tisdale finally showed her husband, Christopher French, one of the High School Musical movies — and documented the entire moment on her Instagram Story. The actress starred as Sharpay Evans in 2006’s iconic Disney Channel film High School Musical and its sequels.

“Does anybody know what this is?” Tisdale jokingly asked her followers on her Instagram Story while showing a clip from the beginning of High School Musical 2. “I’m subjecting my husband to watch it. He’s never seen any of them.”

Tisdale, 34, shared various clips of her character Sharpay on Instagram Story, as well as her husband’s amused and skeptical reaction.

“Would you have dated me?” the actress jokingly asked French, who simply chuckled in response.

Tisdale — who married the musician in 2014 — wrote on her Instagram Story, “Sharpay not your type babe? 😂.”

Tisdale also shared a clip of herself asking French if he would have watched the High School Musical movies when he was younger.

“Probably not,” he admitted, as Tisdale responded, “Not your cup of tea? You were doing some other crazy stuff in high school?”

“LAME,” she added in the caption of her Instagram Story. “He wasn’t cool enough.”

High School Musical and its subsequent sequels also starred Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, and Monique Coleman.

This year, the movies got a very meta reboot on the Disney+ streaming service, with a show called High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The mockumentary follows a group of high school juniors putting on a theatrical production of High School Musical.

“There aren’t a lot of writers who get to launch a new streaming platform like Disney+,” creator and showrunner Tim Federle previously told PEOPLE. “It’s a privilege to create a love letter to fans of the original High School Musical movies while also making an irreverent, feel-good musical for a new generation.”

Tisdale currently stars on the CBS sitcom Carol’s Second Act and the Netflix series Merry Happy Whatever.