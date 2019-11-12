Ashley Tisdale Responds to Fan Who Accidentally Sent a Photo of Her Instead of His Tax Form

Forget your W-9, because Ashley Tisdale is much more exciting.

The High School Musical star, 34, shared a screen shot of an eager fan’s email on Tuesday. According to her post, he had attempted send his W-9 tax form to someone via email but accidentally sent a picture of Tisdale instead.

The photo, which is of Tisdale from the early days of her career, was attached to the email, sent from Max G. But in a follow up email, he clarified his mistake.

“Please disregard the last attachment of Ashley Tisdale,” he wrote. “I accidentally sent the wrong file. Apologies. Here is my W-9.”

In her Instagram caption, Tisdale joked about the hilarious mishap, writing, “Dear Max G, That photo can definitely be used in place of a W-9 in my eyes.”

Many of her followers laughed about the epic mistake in the comments section, including singer Tiffany Houghton, who commented, “Looks like a W-9 to me 😂.”

Actress Sabrina Jalees also got in on the fun and wrote, “Lol love the new standard w9.”

Tisdale currently stars on the CBS sitcom Carol’s Second Act and the Netflix series Merry Happy Whatever.

But she rose to fame in 2008 thanks to the Disney Channel’s High School Musical movie, which also starred Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, and Monique Coleman. She played the prissy fan-favorite character Sharpay Evans in both sequels as well. And now, Disney+ is streaming a very meta reboot, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which follows a group of high school juniors putting on a theatrical production of High School Musical.