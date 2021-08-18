Ashley Tisdale Celebrates 'Best Friend' Austin Butler's 30th Birthday Tribute with Sweet Tribute

"I am beyond proud of you and everything you're accomplishing but most importantly proud of the person you are," Ashley Tisdale wrote

Ashley Tisdale is celebrating longtime friend Austin Butler as he hits the big 3-0!

Tisdale, 36, commemorated the pair's years-long friendship on Instagram Tuesday as she celebrated Butler's milestone birthday.

"Wow @austinbutler I can't believe your [sic] 30!!! Welcome to the club buddy," the former High School Musical star wrote alongside a slew of photos of the duo from over the years. "You've been my best friend since you were 15 so that's 15 years strong of friendship! I am beyond proud of you and everything you're accomplishing but most importantly proud of the person you are."

She continued, "You've been my closest friend through the years. You're the type of friend that came over when I was crying on the floor from a horrible breakup and not only lifted me off the ground but brought my favorite candy. I honestly didn't think anyone would ever understand me like you but then enter my husband [Christopher French] and you happily embraced him like a brother. There's no one like you Austin."

Tisdale also called the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor her "twin born 7 years later."

"I can imagine your mom is beaming of joy watching everything you do and is with you every step of the way," she said of Butler's mother Lori, who died from cancer in 2014. "I hope you know how loved you are! Happy Birthday. PS remember that one time I convinced you to be in my Disney movie Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure? Well look at you now!!"

In addition to starring in Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure together in 2011, Tisdale and Butler also co-starred in Aliens in the Attic in 2009. Butler was also previously in a long-term relationship with Tisdale's best friend Vanessa Hudgens.

PEOPLE confirmed in January 2020 that Butler and Hudgens, 32, had called it quits after more than eight years together. The exes, who began dating in 2011, had been in a long-distance relationship over the years due to their respective filming schedules.

Hudgens has since moved on with Pittsburgh Pirates player Cole Tucker.