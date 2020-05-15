Ashley Benson Kisses G-Eazy During Los Angeles Outing Following Cara Delevingne Split

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Pretty Little Liars star is having a "fling" with G-Eazy

Ashley Benson is spending some time with G-Eazy following her split from Cara Delevingne.

The Pretty Little Liars star and the rapper, both 30, were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The two were seen riding in a car together as they picked up food from The Apple Pan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At one point during the outing, Benson was seen leaning over from behind the wheel and kissed G-Eazy, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

A video of the kiss has also been circulating on social media.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Benson has been hanging out with the "No Limit" hitmaker, but "it feels like just a fling for now."

"She's getting over a breakup," the source said.

Fans began to speculate about a romance after photos emerged on Twitter, appearing to show Benson out grocery shopping with G-Eazy.

While both stars have been tight-lipped about their relationship, Benson seemingly responded by liking a fan's Instagram post that shut down claims that she and G-Eazy are a romantic item.

On Wednesday, a Delevingne and Benson fan account shared a screenshot of an article about Benson's day out with G-Eazy, captioning it, "You can't say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can't Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just needs friends right now more than ever!"

Image zoom Ashley Benson, G-Eazy Jason Merritt/WireImage; Joe Scarnici/Getty

The news comes after the two collaborated together on a cover of Radiohead's "Creep," which G-Eazy posted it to his YouTube page on April 21.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that Benson and Delevingne, 27, called it quits after nearly two years of dating.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

One source said that the couple ended their relationship in April, adding that Delevingne had been spending time with friends including Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley, as well as Kaia Gerber, while self-quarantining amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," the source told PEOPLE. "Their relationship just ran its course.”

Representatives for the former couple have not commented.

Image zoom Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne MEGA

Delevingne and Benson were first spotted together when they were photographed kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport in August 2018.

In June 2019, Delevingne confirmed their relationship right before the TrevorLIVE Gala, telling E! News that she had shared an Instagram video of her kissing Benson in honor of the Stonewall Riots’ 50th anniversary and their one-year anniversary.