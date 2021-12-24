Ashley Park performed BTS' "Dynamite" during the Season 2 premiere of Emily in Paris, which is now streaming on Netflix

Ashley Park Reacts to BTS' RM Praising Her 'Dynamite' Rendition on Emily in Paris: 'My Peak'

Ashley Park believes she's officially reached her "peak" after being noticed by BTS member RM.

Park's Netflix hit, Emily in Paris, returned for its second season on Wednesday. In the premiere episode, the 30-year-old's character, Mindy Chen, performs a rendition of the K-pop band's smash hit "Dynamite."

To Park's surprise, RM tuned in and shared his reaction to the moment on his Instagram Story. In his post of her performance, the 27-year-old musician can be overheard in the background giggling with joy.

"Wow," he captioned the clip.

After catching wind of RM's post, Park reacted to his positive feedback on Twitter. "Honestly still on a high from this," she wrote. "RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak 🤯🙏."

Resharing the clip twice more, Park wrote "omggg" and noted she "cantttttt believvvve" RM's reaction.

Park opened up about the performance on Instagram as well, thanking all who were involved in making the scene a reality.

"Thank you THANK YOU for the outpouring of love for this scene in #emilyinparis 🥺🥰🇰🇷🎶🇫🇷," she wrote alongside a video of the moment in question. "I'm still pinching myself that I got to sing my favorite #bts @bts.bighitofficial song as Mindy! But there's no way I could take all the credit for this, so here's my novellll of thanks to #btsarmy and the behind-the-scenes army who made this scene possible."

In the shout-out portion of her post, Park gave a special acknowledgment to BTS for their "constant hard work and music."

Since premiering on Netflix last year, Emily in Paris has gone on to earn Golden Globe, Emmy and Critics' Choice Awards nominations. The series, starring Lily Collins as the titular Emily, follows a young marketing executive from Chicago as she's hired by a Paris-based firm to provide them with an American perspective.

Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery are also in the series.

Recently, Park told PEOPLE how she is excited for fans to see a new side of her character, Mindy, in season 2.

"[Mindy] definitely has more of a space and voice and screen time this season, and Emily gets to know Mindy better," she said. "They're really there for each other as friends, and the audience is getting to know Mindy better too."

Park added that she's "learned so much" about herself "coming back into this season" as well.

"Mindy and Emily are both very resilient problem-solvers and excited about life," she said. "I think she's found [a home] with Emily, not just within the apartment, but someone who sees her and wants to be there for her."