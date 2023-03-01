Ashley Park Gushes About the 'Joy' of Having 'Sweetest' Costar Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building'

It's all fun on the Only Murders in the Building set, according to newcomer Ashley Park.

The Emily in Paris star — who will join Hulu's beloved mystery series for season 3 — raved about her new costar Selena Gomez. "I only know that she's the absolute sweetest," Ashley recently told E! News. "I've had such a joy on that set."

Season 3 is set to be yet another murder mystery after a season 2 cliffhanger questioned who is responsible for killing Ben, a.k.a. fellow newbie Paul Rudd.

Though Park is in on the plot, she didn't have too much to share about her role. She did, however, reveal she'll be playing "a Broadway ingénue."

For Park, the role is a natural fit. Outside of her work on television, she initially made a name for herself with roles on Broadway, including Gretchen Weiners in Mean Girls and Jess in Grand Horizons.

Park, as well as Rudd, are just two of the many new faces joining the series in season 3. Meryl Streep and Jesse Williams have also confirmed their involvement in the series.

Returning faces will include Gomez (Mabel), Steve Martin (Charles) and Martin Short (Oliver) — the unlikely friends and podcast hosts who met in their NYC apartment complex following the unexpected murder of one of their neighbors.

Though OMITB's third season does not yet have a release date, filming is well underway. Martin shared a behind-the-scenes photo of his costars, featuring Streep and Rudd.

"The filming of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building has begun!" Martin tweeted in January. "A cast to dream of."

Only Murders in the Building seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.