Ashley Park Gushes About the 'Joy' of Having 'Sweetest' Costar Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building'

The Emily in Paris star — who starred in the original cast of the Mean Girls musical — teases she'll "play a Broadway ingénue" in season 3

By
Published on March 1, 2023 09:56 AM
Ashley Park Gushes About the 'Joy' of Having 'Sweetest' Costar Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building
Photo: Ashley Park/Instagram

It's all fun on the Only Murders in the Building set, according to newcomer Ashley Park.

The Emily in Paris star — who will join Hulu's beloved mystery series for season 3 — raved about her new costar Selena Gomez. "I only know that she's the absolute sweetest," Ashley recently told E! News. "I've had such a joy on that set."

Season 3 is set to be yet another murder mystery after a season 2 cliffhanger questioned who is responsible for killing Ben, a.k.a. fellow newbie Paul Rudd.

Though Park is in on the plot, she didn't have too much to share about her role. She did, however, reveal she'll be playing "a Broadway ingénue."

For Park, the role is a natural fit. Outside of her work on television, she initially made a name for herself with roles on Broadway, including Gretchen Weiners in Mean Girls and Jess in Grand Horizons.

Park, as well as Rudd, are just two of the many new faces joining the series in season 3. Meryl Streep and Jesse Williams have also confirmed their involvement in the series.

Returning faces will include Gomez (Mabel), Steve Martin (Charles) and Martin Short (Oliver) — the unlikely friends and podcast hosts who met in their NYC apartment complex following the unexpected murder of one of their neighbors.

Though OMITB's third season does not yet have a release date, filming is well underway. Martin shared a behind-the-scenes photo of his costars, featuring Streep and Rudd.

"The filming of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building has begun!" Martin tweeted in January. "A cast to dream of."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Only Murders in the Building seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.

Related Articles
FRIENDS, Lisa Kudrow, Paul Rudd, (Season 10), 1994-2004
Paul Rudd Still Can't Believe He Landed 'Friends' Gig, Admits He Thought 'I Shouldn't Be Here' in Series Finale
Paul Rudd rollout
Paul Rudd Is Still Letting 'Only Murders' Screen Time with Idol Steve Martin Sink In: 'How Lucky Am I?'
Steve Martin and Martin Short cover rollout
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3: Everything to Know
Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun
Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Didn't Stay in Touch with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Cast: 'I Felt Ashamed'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock for W Hotels (13761516u) Cardi B W Hotels Super Bowl Party, Show, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA - 10 Feb 2023
Cardi B Is Pretty in Purple in Arizona, Plus Paris Hilton, Julia Fox, Meryl Streep and More
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez Reveals How She Manifested Her 2023 Golden Globe Nomination: 'Dreams Do Come True'
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez Brings High-Fashion Drama to Golden Globes Red Carpet in Show-Stopping Valentino Look
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds to Body-Shaming Comments After 2023 Golden Globes Appearance
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Steve Martin & Martin Short, Brandi Carlile Episode 1834 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and host Martin Short during the Monologue on Saturday, December 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Selena Gomez Crashes Steve Martin and Martin Short's' SNL' Opening Monologue: Watch!
Selena Gomez and her sister
All About Selena Gomez's Sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey
Lily Collins as Emily in episode 309 of Emily in Paris
Everything to Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Everything to Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 309 of Emily in Paris.
'Emily in Paris' Cast and Creator Break Down Shocking Season 3 Cliffhanger — and Tease What's Next!
PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 06: Lily Collins attends the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Lily Collins Says 'Emily in Paris' Cast Would've Had 'Panic Attacks' If Show Ended After Twisty Season 3 Finale