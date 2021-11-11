Ashley Mitchell first joined The Challenge in 2016 during Rivals III and quickly proved to be a formidable player

Ashley Mitchell Addresses Her Early Exit from The Challenge: 'Rules Are Rules'

Ashley Mitchell is addressing her unexpected exit from The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.

During Wednesday night's episode, host TJ Lavin announced that Mitchell was disqualified from the rest of the season ahead of the latest elimination round. While no details were given, Lavin said the reality star had "broken one of our rules, and because of that, she was no longer able to continue in this game."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the episode aired, Mitchell opened up her untimely departure on social media.

"Rules are rules and I respect @mtv and TJs call," she wrote on Twitter. "The best apology is changed behavior. See you next time @challenge."

"Thank you all and @challengemtv for the rough season," she added on her Instagram Story, along with a laughing emoji. "I've definitely grown and learned alot [sic] though."

MTV did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mitchell, 34, first joined The Challenge in 2016 during Rivals III and quickly proved to be a formidable player. She went on to win Invasion of the Champions and Final Reckoning — where she famously made the decision to keep the entire $1 million prize for herself instead of splitting it with her partner Hunter Barfield — and was a finalist during War of the Worlds 2.

While Mitchell's exit came as a shock, it ended up being the lifeline Tula "Big T" Fazakerley needed to stay in the game. After losing in the elimination round to Amanda Garcia, Lavin made the surprising decision to let her continue competing.

"I've already deactivated one agent, so tonight's your lucky night," he said before telling her to return to her original team.

Along with Garcia and Fazakerley, Chris "CT" Tamburello, Devin Walker-Molaghan, Kyle Christie, Emy Alupei, Kaycee Clark, Nelson Thomas, Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez, Josh Martinez, Emanuel Neagu and Logan Sampedro remain in the game.